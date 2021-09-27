Health
NJ reports 1,315 COVID cases and 9 deaths. The new positive test remains flat.
New Jersey reported an additional 1,315 confirmed on Monday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases and nine more deaths have been confirmed as infection rates have fallen again, indicating that new positive tests have recently leveled off.
The 7-day average of confirmed positive tests dropped to 1,785, a 5% decrease from a week ago, but an increase of 6% from a month ago. The 7-day average of newly identified cases fell below 1,800 on Sunday for the first time since September 11.
The transmission rate across New Jersey was 1.01 on Monday, down from 1.03 on Sunday. If the number of transmissions exceeds 1, it indicates that multiple additional cases are occurring for each new case, indicating that the state outbreak is expanding.
According to state data, 1,047 people were hospitalized as of Sunday night. It has been reduced by 10 patients since the night before. Also, this number has been almost flat in the past month and has increased or decreased slightly in the last few weeks.104 patients were discharged in 24 hours until Sunday night..
Of those who were hospitalized 232 There were 135 ventilators (two more) in the intensive care unit (one more than the night before).
Delta Variant continues to dominate the New Jersey case There were almost all sample cases in the 4 weeks until September 4th.. In the last week of the span, 100% of the sampled tests showed delta variants.
State school districts are at least A total of 102 outbreaks in 23 schools, According to the state dashboard. Outbreaks in school are defined as three or more cases that are determined by contact tracing to be transmitted between staff or students while in school.
The positive rate of the test performed on Wednesday, the latest available day, was 4.33%.
As of Thursday, more than 5.8 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated. More than 6.35 million people have taken at least one dose.
All 21 counties in New Jersey “High” rate of coronavirus infection, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that all 21 counties wear masks in public indoors, regardless of state immunization rates.
Coronavirus resources: Live map tracker | Newsletter | home page
New Jersey currently reports a total of 27,346 COVID-19 deaths in more than 17 months. According to the state dashboard, 24,559 people have been identified, with an estimated 2,787 potential. Deaths, which may be revised weekly, increased 14 deaths on Monday.
In new jersey The second highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, the state has long been at the top of the list of per capita COVID-19 deaths, but has recently been stopped by Mississippi.
According to the state, at least 8,532 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data..
There have been active outbreaks in 151 facilities, with 674 cases currently occurring in residents and 539 cases in staff.
Of the more than 15.3 million PCR tests performed since the first case was announced on March 4, 2020, a total of 9.2 million residents reported a total of 998,454 confirmed cases. The state also reported 149,904 positive antigen tests. Possible cases.
As of Monday, more than 231.9 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, The virus has killed more than 4.74 million people. The United States reports more cases (more than 42.9 million) and deaths (more than 688,000) than any other country.
The vaccine has been administered more than 6.1 billion times worldwide.
Our journalism needs your support.Subscribe today NJ.com
Matt Arco May reach [email protected]..
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nj.com/coronavirus/2021/09/nj-reports-1315-covid-cases-9-deaths-new-positive-tests-continue-to-level-off.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]