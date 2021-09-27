NJ reports 1,315 COVID cases and 9 deaths. The new positive test remains flat.

New Jersey reported an additional 1,315 confirmed on Monday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases and nine more deaths have been confirmed as infection rates have fallen again, indicating that new positive tests have recently leveled off.

The 7-day average of confirmed positive tests dropped to 1,785, a 5% decrease from a week ago, but an increase of 6% from a month ago. The 7-day average of newly identified cases fell below 1,800 on Sunday for the first time since September 11.

The transmission rate across New Jersey was 1.01 on Monday, down from 1.03 on Sunday. If the number of transmissions exceeds 1, it indicates that multiple additional cases are occurring for each new case, indicating that the state outbreak is expanding.

According to state data, 1,047 people were hospitalized as of Sunday night. It has been reduced by 10 patients since the night before. Also, this number has been almost flat in the past month and has increased or decreased slightly in the last few weeks.104 patients were discharged in 24 hours until Sunday night..

Of those who were hospitalized 232 There were 135 ventilators (two more) in the intensive care unit (one more than the night before).

Delta Variant continues to dominate the New Jersey case There were almost all sample cases in the 4 weeks until September 4th.. In the last week of the span, 100% of the sampled tests showed delta variants.

State school districts are at least A total of 102 outbreaks in 23 schools, According to the state dashboard. Outbreaks in school are defined as three or more cases that are determined by contact tracing to be transmitted between staff or students while in school.

The positive rate of the test performed on Wednesday, the latest available day, was 4.33%.

As of Thursday, more than 5.8 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated. More than 6.35 million people have taken at least one dose.

All 21 counties in New Jersey “High” rate of coronavirus infection, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that all 21 counties wear masks in public indoors, regardless of state immunization rates.

New Jersey currently reports a total of 27,346 COVID-19 deaths in more than 17 months. According to the state dashboard, 24,559 people have been identified, with an estimated 2,787 potential. Deaths, which may be revised weekly, increased 14 deaths on Monday.

In new jersey The second highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, the state has long been at the top of the list of per capita COVID-19 deaths, but has recently been stopped by Mississippi.

According to the state, at least 8,532 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data..

There have been active outbreaks in 151 facilities, with 674 cases currently occurring in residents and 539 cases in staff.

Of the more than 15.3 million PCR tests performed since the first case was announced on March 4, 2020, a total of 9.2 million residents reported a total of 998,454 confirmed cases. The state also reported 149,904 positive antigen tests. Possible cases.

As of Monday, more than 231.9 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, The virus has killed more than 4.74 million people. The United States reports more cases (more than 42.9 million) and deaths (more than 688,000) than any other country.

The vaccine has been administered more than 6.1 billion times worldwide.

