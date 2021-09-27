North Dakota has more than 1,600 COVIDs-19 dead





Over the weekend, North Dakota surpassed 1,600 COVID-19 deaths. Hospitals in North Dakota are beginning to reach capacity again as Delta Variant puts pressure on hospitals that are already experiencing staff shortages. As of Sunday, September 26, there were only 11 staffed ICU beds available throughout the state. North Dakota officials urged residents to be vaccinated against the flu on Monday to maintain the hospital’s capacity. Last year’s state had an unusually low number of influenza cases, primarily due to COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as social distance and wearing masks. North Dakota is again recommending these measures in addition to vaccination to control the spread of COVID-19 and influenza. State-wide case rate

A new case reported on Monday, September. 27: 219

219 Currently infected (number *: 3,316

3,316 Daily positive rate: 13.14%

13.14% Total number of known cases throughout the pandemic: 129,690

129,690 Total recovered through the pandemic: 124,770





* The Ministry of Health often corrects the number of active cases after it is first reported. Adolescents under the age of 20 account for nearly one-third of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota. As of Monday, children under the age of 12 who were not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine accounted for 511 active cases in the state. Burleigh County, including Bismarck, had 769 best-known active cases on Monday. Cass County, including Fergo, had 619 active cases, and Stark County, including Dickinson, had 241 active cases. The state’s 14-day moving average positive rate was 6.68% as of Sunday, September 26th. Since June 27, there have been 500 reinfections. Hospitalization, death vaccination First dose given *: 364,300 (54.9% of the population over 12 years old)

Complete vaccination rate *: 337,528 (50.9% of the population over 12 years old) * These numbers are State Vaccine Dashboard,However Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIncluding vaccinations carried out on the federal site, has reported slightly higher vaccination rates. North Dakota has the fifth lowest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the United States for people who have been vaccinated at least once. According to the Mayo Clinic. The Ministry of Health encourages individuals to obtain information about vaccines. www.health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator.. As a public service, we have published this article to everyone, regardless of their subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider helping local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page. Readers can contact reporter Michelle Griffith, a member of the Report for Americacorps, at mgriffith @ forumcomm.com.

