Delta Variant is currently at the level of community expansion | News Extras





Dr. Roshan Pallaslam, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), said Monday that infection with the delta variant of the Covid-19 virus had reached the level of a widespread community in Trinidad and Tobago. Pallaslam, who declared at the Ministry of Public Health’s Virtual Covid-19 press conference, answered questions about Victoria, which at the time had the highest percentage of active cases (26.7%) in all Trinidad and Tobago communities. rice field. “When it comes to Victorian numbers, Victoria has long been shown as a percentage, but perhaps for more than a few months it was a county with more cases in percentage. Some areas are more populous. So there are a lot of people in that particular county. “ He said that contact tracing performed by county medical officers was continuous and continuous, and work was continued by testing, treatment, and quarantine as much as possible, but what they really needed was people. Get vaccinated as soon as possible in all counties across the country, not just in Victoria, which said it is coming, to get that level of protection from Covid-19. “I think this is the main thing we need to focus on at this point. Especially in light of the problem, to increase the number of vaccinations nationwide as soon as possible. Delta variants are now spreading to the community. We reported six more cases last night, five of which lack travel-related elements, so it’s clear that they’re in the early stages but are now widespread in the Delta community. increase.” Parasram said four of the five cases were previously associated with different Covid-19-positive cases. “Therefore, they would have been contacts for other positive cases, those cases themselves are not yet Delta and testing is underway. So, of the five, basically in the standalone case. , There was one case where the epidemiological investigation was ongoing. The CMO said it would take about a couple of weeks to get the Delta sample back. “There were two related to one case and two related to geographically different locations, related to another case not known as Delta. More or less what we are seeing. Is that most of them appear to be asymptomatic. The reason for taking these four cases is due to the relationship with other positives tested using the new criteria and of course submitted. . After Delta. “So far, the majority of them, five of them, seem to have asymptomatic or mild illnesses, at least they’ve been covered so far,” Parasram said. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://trinidadexpress.com/newsextra/delta-variant-is-now-at-level-of-community-spread/article_15d6be3e-1fb4-11ec-a25b-a7ff589dfee3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

