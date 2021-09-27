Leon County COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and death tracker

Cases have continued to decline over the weeks, but deaths at at least one Tallahassee hospital could break the record number in August.

In the first 26 days of August, 67 Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare ended the month with 77 COVID-related deaths, according to spokeswoman Daniel Buchanan. As of September 26, the hospital reported 73.

On Friday, the hospital reported zero COVID deaths, but admitted six new patients. A little over a week ago, TMH killed seven people. This is the highest number of COVID-related deaths per day.

As of Monday morning, the total number of COVID patients in Tallahassee was 103, divided into 55 in TMH and 48 in the Capital Regional Medical Center. The total one week ago was 116.

At the end of last month, CRMC leased a refrigerated trailer for use as a makeshift morgue because the company’s morgue was full. According to CRMC spokesman Rachel Stiles, the mobile unit was removed last week.

State-wide case numbers

Florida reported that there were far fewer cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, adding 54,109 new cases. This is a 28.8% reduction from the previous week’s aggregate of 75,998 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida was ranked 28th among the states with the fastest per capita spread of the coronavirus, a USA TODAY network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. Last week, cases of coronavirus in the United States decreased by 18.9% from the previous week, and 837,185 cases were reported. With 6.45% of the country’s population, Florida had 6.46% of the country’s case last week. Nationally, 10 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week.

Breakdown of regions

Leon County reported 995 cases last week. A week ago, 1,227 cases were reported. Through the pandemic, 50,031 cases have been reported.

Gadsden County reported 157 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 145 cases. Through the pandemic, 8,431 cases have been reported.

Wakulla County reported 137 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 194 cases. Through the pandemic, 6,252 cases have been reported.

Jefferson County reported 59 cases last week. A week ago, 62 cases were reported. Through the pandemic, 2,426 cases have been reported.

Franklin County reported 44 cases last week. A week ago, it reported 37 cases. 2,226 cases have been reported through the pandemic.

Jackson County reported 166 cases last week. A week ago, 246 cases were reported. Through the pandemic, 9,873 cases have been reported.

Florida no longer publishes county-level death data.

Throughout Florida, cases fell in 65 counties, the most in Palm Beach counties, from 4,588 cases a week ago to 2,929 cases. In Hillsborough County, there are 5,490 to 3,874 cases. In Orange County, the number ranged from 4,669 to 3,235.

State-wide vaccine total

Florida ranks 17th in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 66.3% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 64%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. The most used Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in the United States should be given twice at intervals of several weeks.

In the week ending Wednesday, Florida reported an additional 387,254 vaccinations, including 138,783 initial doses. Last week, the state received 449,219 vaccinations, including 166,275 initial doses. Overall, Florida reported a total dose of 26,335,227 doses.

Within Florida, the worst weekly outbreak per person was Hardee County, with 557 cases per 100,000 people per week. 444 Santa Rosa County. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high-level community infections start at 100 per 100,000 people per week.

Overall, the newest case was added in Miami-Dade County, with 7,248 cases. Broward County, 4,188 cases. Hillsborough County has 3,874 people.

In Florida, 2,340 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, 2,468 people were reported dead.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 3,582,807 people have been coronavirus-positive and 53,580 have died from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 42,931,354 are positive and 688,032 are dead.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, September 26th.

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in the state:

Last week: 7,073

Week before: 8,815

4 weeks ago: 15,901

COVID patients who may have been hospitalized in Japan:

Last week: 102,610

The week before: 111,420

4 weeks ago: 128,233

Christopher Kang contributed to this story.

USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected]..