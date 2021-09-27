



New Brunswick Health Authority Reported 86 New Cases COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Monday — State new daily case count record. Currently, 650 active cases of this virus have been recorded. read more: Lifting the COVID-19 restriction in New Brunswick was “not the right decision,” doctors say. According to a news release, 78% of new cases are not fully vaccinated. There are 33 new cases in Zone 1, 6 in Zone 2, 12 in Zone 3, 23 in Zone 4, 9 in Zone 5, and 3 in Zone 6. 41 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, 16 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Public health says the surge in cases is causing delays in testing. The story continues under the ad “I want to remind Newbrands Wickers that the COVID-19 test is a priority,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, a medical officer. “If you are asymptomatic or have not been identified as the contact person for the case, self-monitor and request testing only if you are symptomatic.”















1:48

COVID-19: Data on Return to New Brunswick Limits





COVID-19: Data on Return to New Brunswick Limits

Reported school and day care cases The state states that positive cases were confirmed in three regional schools and childcare facilities over the weekend. Some schools were previously affected by the COVID-19 case. In Zone 1 (Moncton area), cases have been identified at: Hillcrest School in Moncton

Cup Pre’s Donato Robishaw School

Port Elgin School (previous influence)

Shediak Cape School (previous influence)

Anna-Dieppe’s Malen Fant School (previously influenced)

Birch Mount School in Moncton (previously influenced)

Dieppe Education Center Le Platinum (previous influence) In Zone 4 (Edmanston area), positive cases were identified at: The story continues under the ad Grand Falls Polybert Thomas Albert

San Quentin Ecole Manager-Martin (previously influenced)

Grand Falls Valley View Kids Care (previous influence) read more: COVID-19 — NB reports that the state has added 82 new cases, killing people in their 40s New Brunswick Public Health also reported on Monday that 79.3 percent of eligible residents were completely vaccinated against COVID-19 and 88.1 percent received their first dose. Outbreak of Moncton Hospital Horizon Health Network said in a news release on Monday that all visits to the geriatric ward of Moncton Hospital were temporarily suspended due to the outbreak of COVID-19. “During this time, the patient is neither hospitalized nor transferred, and the patient is restricted to his or her room. Horizon staff follow enhanced IPC guidelines,” he said. “At this point, the Unit 5200 Designated Support Personnel (DSP) program will also be temporarily suspended.”















0:41

The new Brunswicker reacts to the resurgence of the state of emergency







Previous video





Next video





The story continues under the ad Meanwhile, due to staffing adjustments to provide care for COVID-19 patients at Horizon’s Upper River Valley Hospital, the hospital’s delivery unit was temporarily closed. The closure will continue until October 4th. All pregnant women who usually give birth to a baby there should go to Fredericton’s Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital. “It is important for pregnant women to be aware of the changes in this service in order to receive safe and quality care,” said Horizon. The Health Network also requires people to “consider their health care options” before arriving at the emergency department. Hospitals are seeing an increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients, “many of whom are seriously ill.” Other options for care include primary care providers, overtime clinics, and virtual care. Horizon also said staff had been contacted by people asking them to tamper with vaccination records. “This is a concern and this is a crime, so public health staff will not be obliged.” View link »

<br />

..

