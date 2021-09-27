September 21-September 27-Today’s Oswego County

Oswego County – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there are a total of 446 people at 3:00 pm. An additional case of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) and three more county residents died last week.

“I’m sorry to say that the COVID pandemic continues to lose the inhabitants of Oswego County,” said Jiancheng Huang, Director of Public Health, Oswego County. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the lost people. Sadly, the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to be unvaccinated. We are all I must do everything I can to protect myself, my loved ones, and the community. I strongly encourage people to protect themselves in public, follow health guidance, and be vaccinated. increase.”

Huang said the county health department was having a hard time catching up with the case investigation because of the large number of new cases.

“School-related incidents are prioritized because of the importance of ensuring that schools remain safe and open,” Huang said. “Patients may not be contacted by the health department for days after a positive test, unless it is a school-related case.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regional levels of infection in Oswego County remain “high,” with 60.1% of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

“We continue to confirm that most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Christina Riepke, director of medical care in Oswego County. “COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. People can be vaccinated by county health departments, local pharmacies and local medical clinics, and local doctors and healthcare providers.”

The Oswego County Health Department hosts the COVID Vaccine Clinic at the Nicksterio Public Health Clinic at 70 Bunner Street in Oswego every Wednesday in September and October.

“Our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is open to everyone on the vaccine, no matter where it is in the series,” says Liepke. “In our clinic, patients can receive a first, second, or third dose.”

On Wednesday, September 29, Health Department staff will administer the patient-selected Pfizer (Comirnaty) Janssen / Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

Both the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine and the Moderna vaccine are double dose vaccines, and the Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single dose vaccine. The Pfizer (Cominati) vaccine is approved for people over the age of 12. The Moderna and Janssen / Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for people over the age of 18.

People who need a first, second, or third dose of Pfizer can enter during these times. The Moderna vaccine is available Wednesday from 5 pm to 5:30 pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but online pre-registration is recommended for clinic efficiency.

Pre-registration is required for those who wish to use Pfizer Booster.People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php Or call 315-349-3330.

“Now that both the CDC and the FDA are recommending Pfizer boosters, many people are anxious to receive boosters,” Liepke said. “It’s important to note that if you’re like me and you received Modana or Janssen vaccine months ago, you’re not eligible for a Pfizer booster. The COVID-19 vaccine is months This is not a concern, as studies have shown that it helps reduce the risk of hospitalization and death if infected with COVID-19, even later. “

The CDC recommends that certain groups of people get Pfizer boosters 6 months after the last dose of Pfizer.

Those over 65 years old.

People over the age of 18 who live in nursing homes and other nursing homes.

50-64 years with specific underlying disease (HIV, active cancer, COPD, asthma, chronic kidney disease, sickle cells, obesity, heart disease, chronic liver disease, immunodeficiency, diabetes, or history of solid organ transplantation) People or STEM cell transplants, etc.).

The CDC further states that boosters can be obtained if the following groups choose:

Persons aged 18-49 years with the above specific underlying medical conditions.

Persons aged 18-64 years working in an environment at high risk of COVID-19 exposure (grocery workers, food and agriculture workers, education workers including day care workers, manufacturer workers, First responders, including correction workers, public transport workers, US postal workers, and police and medical workers.)

The Oswego County Aging Department can help people over the age of 60 who need help navigating the internet to make reservations. Please call 315-349-3484.

The Department of Health continues to partner with Pulaski Urgent Care to provide county residents with a free COVID-19 rapid test. To register for the free COVID-19 test, go to Oswego County Hotline 315-349-3330 Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm Please call.

Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Through this partnership, residents are provided with free transportation to the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. Boarding is available Monday to Saturday from 6am to 7pm. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule your ride in advance.

Today’s statistics are as follows:

Oswego County: (As of 3:00 pm)

7 days in Oswego County Positive rate : Not yet available ((( September 20 : 6.9%)

((( : 6.9%) Total number of active cases: 506 (September 20, 482)

Total number of positive cases: 10,641 (September 20, 10,195)

Total number of collections: 10,042 (September 20, 9,620)

Total number of tests: 276,372 (September 20, 269,632)

Total number of negative results: 262,301 (September 20, 256,038)

Total number of people required to be quarantined / quarantined: 1,468 (September 20, 1,496)

Total deaths: 103 (September 20, 100)

You can find the number of people who have been vaccinated here..

Municipality with a case: The map has been updated today.

11-25 confirmed cases: Boylston

26-50 confirmed cases: Amboy

51-75 confirmed cases: Orwell, Redfield, Williamstown

76-100 confirmed cases: Minette

151-200 confirmed cases: ALBION, New Haven, Parish

Confirmed cases of 201-250: Sandy Creek

Confirmed cases of 301-350: Palermo, West Monroe

351-400 confirmed cases: Constantia, Hannibal

More than 400 confirmed cases: Fulton, Oswego, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, Oswego Town, Richland, Schroeppel, Scriba, Borney

SUNY Oswego Statistics: (As of today) Note-The university has stopped publishing information on its site, instead statistics COVID-19 Tracker for the entire SUNY..

Oswego County School District: Look for the school district’s COVID-19 report card here.. This indicates if there are any positive cases for students and staff in the school district.

Death at a nursing home in Oswego County: (As of September 25, no change)

Nursing home Deaths associated with COVID-19: At Nursing Home – 49 (no change) Outside Nursing Home – 7 (No Change)

Assisted Living Facility Deaths associated with COVID-19: At Assisted Living Facility – 0 (no change) External support living facility – 0 (no change)

other Adult long-term care facility Deaths released on COVID-19: Adult long-term care facility: 0 (no change) Outside the adult long-term care facility: 1 (no change)



New York: (As of yesterday)

Total number of positive cases: Not yet available (September 20, 2,358,600)

Total Dead (number) : Not available yet (September 20, 44,197) The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYSDOH data source that collects confirmed daily mortality data reported only by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. Total fatalities reported to the CDC and edited by the CDC – ( September 20 : 56,309 ). This daily COVID-19 interim death certificate data reported to the CDC by NYS DOH and NYC includes those who died in environments such as hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, homes and hospice.



You can find other updates from the state here..

We: (As of 1:21 pm)

Total number of positive cases: 42,980,449 (September 20, 42,156,541)

Total deaths: 688,550 (September 20, 674,346)

Total number of vaccinated doses: 388,628,437 ( September 20 : 384,169,234 )

World wide: (As of 1:21 pm)

Total number of positive cases: 232,066,390 (September 20, 228,808,254)

Total deaths: 4,751,480 (September 20, 4,695,693)

Resources:

COVID-19 Information:

Test information:

Residents have access to free transportation to the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities. Transportation is available Monday to Saturday from 6am to 7pm. Ride in advance.

Vaccine information:

others:

Link to statistics:

Note: TThe total number of positive cases in Oswego County has been cumulative since March 2020, and the number of recovery and deaths is those. SUNY Oswego cases are included in the county number, but the county only tracks people who live in Oswego county. That is, students who leave their home county and return home and test positive there are included in the college dashboard, but not in the county dashboard. Their positive results will be reported to their home county, not here.

The first two cases in Oswego County were confirmed on March 22, 2020.

