Health
Lead contamination was found in the blood of half of US infants, the study says
Approximately half of infants tested for lead had detectable levels of toxic metals in their blood, according to a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal JAMA Pediatrics on Monday.
Most children were relatively small, but about 2 percent were at levels considered high. The study followed more than 1.1 million children under the age of 6 who underwent a lead test between October 2018 and February 2020.
The findings could raise US public health warnings, especially in the face of concerns that lead exposure could be exacerbated during a pandemic and new questions about the importance of low levels of lead exposure. I have.
“The big picture is: Children are in control in the United States,” said Molly Markovitz, who directed a lead poisoning prevention and treatment program at the Montefiore Children’s Hospital and was not involved in the study. Mr. says. “For lead, it’s never too low. I want zero.”
Children are exposed to lead in their environment, often through lead paint in old homes. Other sources include lead pipes that bring water to homes and lead found in outdoor soil. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization, there are no levels of lead in the blood that are known to be safe.
Lead is known to cause irreversible damage to growing infants, including harm to the brain and nervous system and causing problems with learning, behavior, hearing and conversation.
The new study is the first study to look at low levels of lead in children’s blood, made possible by more sensitive techniques, says Harvey Kaufman, co-author of the study. Kaufman conducted a survey test at Quest Diagnostics Inc. He is also the Senior Medical Director of.
Researchers predicted that the blood of some children would contain a detectable amount of lead, “but I was surprised that it was half of all the children tested.” He said.
The authors of the study also found relationships between lead exposure and poverty, old housing, and predominantly black and Hispanic communities. This is in good agreement with other lead studies.
“These findings confirm that there is still a long way to go to end childhood lead poisoning in the United States,” Philip Landrigan and David Bellinger said in a corresponding editorial published Monday in the magazine. I am writing. All causes of lead exposure. “
The Biden administration’s plan to replace lead pipes as part of a broader infrastructure package is an important step, but involves removing lead paint from US homes, which are “a major cause of lead exposure in children.” They said they needed it.
According to a group of researchers discovered in 2017, keeping children out of lead could cost the United States $ 84 billion in the form of economic and public health benefits for children born in 2018 alone. There is a possibility of saving.
A previous CDC study found that about 2.5% of US infants have blood lead levels of 5 micrograms or more per deciliter. In 2012, the CDC began using thresholds as so-called reference values, identifying children and instructing families to take lead reduction measures.
Similarly, a new JAMA pediatric study found that 1.9% of children tested had blood lead levels of 5 micrograms or more per deciliter. About 50.5% of children contained detectable levels of lead, most of which were 1-2 micrograms per deciliter.
Kaufman said the tested population was “quite representative” of the United States, but said there was a selection bias in that doctors ordered lead tests.
According to the survey, only 18 states and the District of Columbia require healthcare providers to specifically screen all children or high-risk children, while the remaining states have only recommendations. Or do not publicly list requirements or recommendations.
Over time, overall lead exposure in children has declined significantly, including measures such as the federal government’s ban on lead paints in 1978. It was previously discovered that blood lead levels in children dropped by about 95% between the late 1970s and 2011-2016.
“There is lead in the environment, and it lasts,” said Markowitz, a children’s hospital in Montefiore. “It’s a lot better than 50 years ago in terms of how much lead there is, but it’s still there.”
