Community spread delta variant, CMO confirmed





Dr. Roshan Pallaslam, Chief Medical Officer, confirmed that the Delta COVID-19 mutant of concern is currently in the process of community dissemination. Trinidad currently has 17 confirmed cases of this variant, some with no recent travel history. Subspecies have not yet been detected on the island, so Tobago officials remain vigilant. Dr. Parasram previously stated that the virus must have been open to the public for some time to sequence the virus to detect it in random samples. In today’s virtual COVID-19 briefing, the CMO stated that the virus is in the early stages of community expansion. Dr. Palaslam said: We reported six more cases last night, five of which did not contain travel-related components. So now it’s clear that we’re in the early stages of community development in Delta. “ The CMO said four of the latest Delta cases were key contacts in other cases that have not yet been identified as specific variants of concern. One of the cases was described as a “standalone” case, as epidemiological investigations are underway to determine how the patient was infected with the virus. “There were two associated with one case and another at another geographic location associated with another case, but the delta is unknown.” The patients were asymptomatic, but their condition was confirmed after being associated with other positive cases via contact tracing, but not yet confirmed as atypical cases. “We tested and used the new standard and sent it to Delta’s test,” explained the CMO. He said testing the variant would take about 2-3 weeks. The CMO urged people to be vaccinated with COVID-19 as soon as possible and adhere to established health protocols to minimize the risk of spreading the virus.

