Prince Georges Holds Free Influenza Shot Clinic

It’s easy to overlook the upcoming influenza season, as many are focusing on increasing cases of COVID-19, but health officials in Prince George County, Maryland have emphasized the importance of influenza attacks. I emphasize it. “Don’t forget that influenza doesn’t go anywhere,” said Diane Young, deputy director of the county’s health department. The county health leader A series of influenza shot clinics, Provides residents with free shots. “You don’t even have to make a promise,” Young said. “You can walk whenever we have them.” The first clinic took place on Saturday at Brandy Wine’s Southern Area Aquatics and Recreation Complex. The next clinic will be held on October 7th from 1pm to 7pm at the Spring Hill Lake Recreation Center in Greenbelt. The clinic will then be held on October 9th from 10am to 2pm at the Spirit of Face Christian Center in Oxon Hill. The influenza vaccine is available to anyone over the age of 6 months. Persons under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Dr. George Askew, Deputy Chief of Health, Welfare and Education for the county, said: “Skipping an influenza attack makes you more susceptible to serious illness and death if you get it, and increases your chances of spreading the virus to others around you.” Elderly people, toddlers, and people in certain health conditions are at increased risk of serious influenza complications. “Every year, having an influenza attack can prevent millions of illnesses, tens of thousands of hospitalizations, and thousands of influenza deaths nationwide each season,” said county health officer Dr. Ernest Carter. increase. “Keeping each other safe and healthy from influenza requires the same vigilance we had during the COVID-19 outbreak.” The exact timing and duration of the influenza season varies, but influenza activity often begins to increase in October. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. In most cases, influenza activity peaks between December and February.

