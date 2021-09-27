Onondaga County hosts Covid-19 Booster Shot Clinic this week





Shiracus, New York-Onondaga County will be hosting its first Covid-19 Booster Shot Clinic this week. It is intended for people who are at high risk of serious illness or death from respiratory virus and have already been given the Physer vaccine twice. The first clinic will be held on Wednesday, September 29th, from 9am to 4pm at the on-center 800 S. State St. The second clinic will be held on-center the following day, Thursday, September 30th. The time for the second clinic has not yet been set and will depend on the number of participants in the first clinic. “I don’t know what the demand will be,” said Ryan McMahon, executive of Onondaga County, Monday. The clinic will be held in partnership with Kinney Drugs. They are free and open to those who received the Physer vaccine twice at least 6 months ago, and to: 65 years of age or older

18-64 years old, at increased risk due to underlying disease, or increased risk of exposure to and infection with COVID-19 due to work or facility settings McMahon said people who received Modena or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations were not eligible for boosters because the Federal Disease Control and Prevention Center did not approve the use of booster shots from these pharmaceutical companies. You must pre-register with the clinic on the county website. ongov.net, Or at Kinney Drug website.. Residents can also take booster shots at clinics or drug stores offering Covid-19 vaccines. In addition, the state offers Covid-19 booster shots at the Art and Home Center in State Fairgrounds, Geddes.Reservations can be made at State website.. McMahon reported that five people in the county died in Covid-19 over the weekend. Three men in their 40s, 50s and 80s (all with underlying medical conditions) have died. A woman in her 50s without an underlying disorder and a woman in her 60s with an underlying disorder died. McMahon said it was unclear if any of the dead were vaccinated. The deaths bring the number of county inhabitants who died of illness during the coronavirus pandemic to 767. An additional 31 Covid-19 patients were admitted to the hospital over the weekend. According to McMahon, 51% of them were unvamped. He said 22 or 92% of the 24 Covid-19 patients in the county in the intensive care room were unvaccinated. Health experts say that the best way to avoid people getting seriously ill or dying from Covid-19 is to get vaccinated. According to McMahon, 348 people in the county were positive on Saturday, 188 on Sunday, and 169 on Monday. Any tips, comments, or story ideas? Please contact Rick Morialty at any time. Email | twitter | Facebook | 315-470-3148

