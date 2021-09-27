The state of Missouri has recorded 760 new COVID-19 cases. Fourth time below 1,000 in September

Jefferson City, Missouri – Four times a month, Missouri recorded less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. This is because the state average number of cases has dropped to a 7-week minimum.

according to Missouri Health and Senior Services DepartmentThe state recorded a cumulative total of 672,849 SARS-CoV-2 cases (an increase in 760 positive cases (PCR test only)), with a total of 11,332 deaths as of Monday, September 27, since yesterday. Not increasing. This is a 1.68% case mortality rate.

Please note that not all recorded cases and deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours.

State health officials report that 53.5% of the total population received at least one vaccination. About 64.8% of all adults over the age of 18 started the process.

The state has administered 54,707 vaccines in the last 7 days (this metric can be delayed and has not been considered in the last 3 days). People over the age of 65 have the highest vaccination rates.

The counties of Joplin, St. Louis, St. Charles and Boone are the only jurisdictions in the state where at least 50% of the population is fully vaccinated. In the other 18 jurisdictions in the state, at least 40% are fully vaccinated. Atchison, Cole, Jackson, Franklin, Green, Jefferson, Cass, Nodaway, Andrew, Cape Girardeau, St. Genevieve, Carroll, Callaway, Gasconade, Christian counties, and St. Louis City, Kansas City, Independence.

Vaccination is the safest way to achieve flock immunity. COVID-19 herd immunity Need 80% to 90% of the population Having immunity by either vaccination or recovery from the virus.

(Source: Missouri Health and Senior Services Division)

DHSS’s Vital Records Bureau links state deaths and death certificates weekly to improve quality and ensure that all descendants dying from COVID-19 are reflected in the system. As a result, the state’s death toll will occasionally increase exponentially. Again, that doesn’t mean there are a lot of deaths in a day. Instead, it’s a one-day reported increase.

At the state level, DHSS does not track potential or pending deaths from COVID. These numbers are not added to the state’s death count until they are confirmed by the disease monitoring system by either the county or the analysis of the death certificate.

The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri is 1,367. It was 1,387 yesterday. Just a month ago, the state rolling average was 1,810.

The 10 days most reported cases occurred between October 10, 2020 and January 8, 2021.

Approximately 49.4% of all reported cases are for individuals under the age of 39. The state further subdivided the age group into smaller units. 83,277 cases were recorded in the 18-24 year old group and 57,527 cases were recorded in the 25-29 year old group.

People over the age of 80 account for about 43.6% of all recorded deaths in the state.

Month / year Missouri COVID case *

(Reported that month) March 2020 1,327 April 2020 6,235 May 2020 5,585 June 2020 8,404 July 2020 28,772 August 2020 34,374 September 2020 41,416 October 2020 57,073 November 2020 116,576 December 2020 92,808 January 2021 66,249 February 2021 19,405 March 2021 11,150 April 2021 12,165 May 2021 9,913 June 2021 12,680 July 2021 42,780 August 2021 60,275 September 2021 41,822 (Source: Missouri Health and Senior Services Division)

The state of Missouri conducted 686,639 PCR tests for COLVID-19 throughout the pandemic, and as of September 26, 16.9% of those tests returned positive. According to the State Health Department, people who have taken multiple PCR tests are not counted twice.

According to the State Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, “PCR tests look for viral RNA in other areas of the nose, throat, or respiratory tract to see if there is an active infection with the virus SARS-CoV-2. Determine if it causes COVID-19. If the PCR test is positive, it means that the person is actively infected with COVID-19. “

The Missouri COVID dashboard no longer includes a unique test method when compiling a 7-day moving average of positive tests. Currently, the state uses only the non-overlapping method recommended by the CDC. That number is calculated using the number of tests performed during that period, as many people take multiple tests. When aggregated in this way, the positive rate in Missouri is 9.3% as of September 24th. Health officials have excluded the last three days to ensure the accuracy of the data when calculating mobile averages.

The 7-day positive rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, and 15.0% on August 1.

As of September 24, the state of Missouri reported 1,543 COVID hospitalizations and an average of 1,732 hospitalizations over a 7-day period. The number of beds for the remaining inpatients is 17% across the state. NS State public health indicators Especially on weekends, the report will be delayed by 3 days. Keep in mind that the state counts all available beds, not just the beds where medical personnel are located.

On July 6, the seven-day rolling average of hospitalization was 1,013 patients, surpassing the 1,000 milestone for the first time in four months. The seven-day average of hospitalization was previously over 1,000 from September 16, 2020 to March 5, 2021.

On August 5, the average surpassed 2,000 patients for the first time in more than 7 months. Previously, it was over 2,000 from November 9, 2020 to January 27, 2021.

The average hospitalization average for Missouri in 2021 was 655 on May 29th.

Across the state, 405 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive treatment capacity at 18%.

If you have additional questions about coronavirus, Missouri State Health and Senior Services Department is available at 877-435-8411.

Current September 27The CDC identified 42,850,746 cases of COVID-19, and 686,639 deaths in all 50 states and nine US-related districts, jurisdictions, and related regions, with a national case mortality rate of 1.6%.

How are COVID deaths compared to other illnesses such as influenza and the 1918 and 2009 H1N1 pandemics? Frequently asked questions.

according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data for the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States, show an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths. This means a 0.09% case mortality rate. The mortality rates for the previous season were 0.136% (2017-2018), 0.131% (2016-2017), 0.096% (2015-2016) and 0.17% (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish influenza” Estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans Claim 675,000 lives As a result; 2.3% case mortality. Spanish influenza claimed more young people than would normally be expected from other influenza.

Since January 2009, another H1N1 virus known as “porcine influenza” has spread worldwide and was first detected in the United States in April of that year. NS CDC identified An estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths. Case mortality rate of 0.021%.

For more information and updates on COVID obligations, data, and vaccines click here..