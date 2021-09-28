Health
COVID-19 update on Monday: 2 more deaths, 88 new cases in Tuolumne County | News
Two more COVID-19 deaths were announced in Tuolmune County as men in their 50s and women in their 70s, according to the County Public Health Department.
No other information about the death was provided by the department, such as when and where it occurred.
As of Monday, the ministry has counted 103 coronavirus deaths in the county since the pandemic began early last year. At least 32 of these have occurred since August 1, when delta variant cases began to surge on Mother Road.
Of the 103 coronavirus deaths confirmed in the county, two were fully vaccinated at the time of death and the rest were unvamped.
The deaths of unvamped individuals in Tuolmune County over the past two months have included people in their 20s, 30s and 40s. The two who died after being completely vaccinated were in their 80s and 90s.
Coronavirus deaths in Tuolmune County include Allen Johnson, 68, a former US Forest Department firefighter, and Haley Hurst, 33, a mother of two who worked for the County Public Health Department. ) Is not included yet.
Both Hurst and Johnson were completely vaccinated and died outside the county.
Since the pandemic began early last year, Calaveras County has recorded 71 coronavirus deaths as of Monday. Calaveras Public Health does not provide vaccination status for those who die of coronavirus.
Tuolmune County also reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday to Monday, 13 of which were fully vaccinated. There were also 159 active cases, including 8 hospitalized with COVID-19.
The average daily new cases in Tuolumne County for the past two weeks increased from 40.1 on Friday to 44.1 per 100,000 inhabitants on Monday.
A new case in Tuolumne County on Monday was identified as 4 girls and 8 boys under the age of 12. 7 girls and 5 boys from 12 to 17 years old. Nine women and five men between the ages of 18 and 29. 7 women and 7 men in their 30s. 9 women and 9 men in their 40s. 4 women and 3 men in their 50s. 4 women and 1 man in their 60s. Two men in their 70s. Two women in their 80s and one man. And one woman in her 90s.
“It contains many reports that are the result of delays in test results from state test sites that we experienced last week,” Tuolumne County Public Health said Monday.
The agency referred to the largest test site in Tuolmune County, Sonora’s Mother Road Fairgrounds. The test site is operated by Logistics Health Incorporated, a subsidiary of Optitum Serve, a federal medical services contractor paid by the state of California.
LHI Optum Serve contractors may provide test results to those who have been tested at Mother Lode Fairgrounds within 48 hours. It may take a week or more to get the test results.
Calaveras Public Health added eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The agency does not provide new cases or death age, gender, or vaccination status.
“There are positive actions we can take to protect ourselves and those around us from illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” the Tuolumne County Public Health Department said Monday. “Vaccination is the most important step we can take to reduce the spread of the disease and reduce its impact on the medical system.”
In addition, wearing a mask in public, keeping away from others, avoiding congestion, washing hands, cleaning the surface, and staying at home when sick slows the spread of COVID-19. Authorities said on Monday that it would help.
According to Tuolumne County Public Health, booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been approved in certain populations, primarily for people over the age of 65 and at high risk.
Currently, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for booster shots. The agency said it was only intended for those who completed the Pfizer vaccination series at least six months ago.
Local health officials share the Federal Disease Control and Prevention Center’s recommendations for Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots.
• Persons 65 years and older, and residents in long-term care environments, must receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
• People between the ages of 50 and 64 with an underlying disorder should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series.
• People aged 18-49 with underlying illness can receive booster shots of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on individual benefits and risks. ..
• People aged 18-64 years who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection due to occupational or institutional settings should have Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 at least 6 months after the Pfizer-BioNTech primary series. You may receive booster shots of the vaccine. About their individual interests and risks.
Upcoming clinics and appointments will be accessible on MyTurn, according to the County Public Health Department. https://myturn.ca.gov/ Alternatively, call (833) 422-4255. Some pharmacies and healthcare providers also offer vaccinations.
“A recent study found that one in three people over the age of 18 who were positive for COVID-19 reported at least one symptom two months after the positive test,” the Calaveras County Public Health Department said Wednesday. Said in the afternoon. “Prices were high between people over 40 and those in existing condition.”
Symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, loss of taste and smell, shortness of breath, and pain in muscles and joints, says Calaveras Public Health. The term “long COVID” is used to describe the symptoms that an individual recovering from COVID experiences over a period of weeks to months.
“Full vaccination reduces the risk of serious COVID-19 symptoms, hospitalization and death,” said Calaveras Public Health. “People need to be vaccinated regardless of whether they already have a COVID. After recovering from a COVID, the period of protection from reacquiring a COVID has not yet been shown. , Helps protect you even if you already have a COVID. “
Calaveras Public Health Mobile Vaccination Van is currently offering a free COVID-19 test. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“Please bring your health insurance information if possible,” the agency said. “If you are uninsured, the government will pay for your testing.”
Register to reduce waiting time https://bit.ly/3wpNEUU online. Those who do not have access to the Internet can register on the site.
The largest test site in Tuolmune County, Sonora’s Mother Road Fairgrounds, is to be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Testing at the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall is no longer available.
You can schedule your test appointments online. www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123. If you are symptomatic, you can also take the test through the Adventist Health Rapid Care and the emergency department of the hospital.
The Full Shot Clinic, hosted by the Tuormune County Public Health Department, will be held on October 6th from 9am to 4pm at Sierra Bible Church off Tuormune Street from 1pm to 4pm on October 13th in Groveland. Planned on the main street. Tuolumne County Public Health also offers shots of influenza from 8:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday. (209) Please call 533-7401 to make a reservation.
Unvamped people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people, the Calaveras County Public Health Department announced earlier this month. By Vaccination Status — May 1-2, 2021, Los Angeles County, California. “
“Full vaccination reduces the risk of serious symptoms, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said the department. “Don’t wait. Please vamp.”
Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for the COVID vaccine. Individuals can sign up for upcoming clinic notifications and schedule bookings on MyTurn. https://myturn.ca.gov/ Alternatively, call (833) 422-4255. For more information on different ways to get vaccinated in Tuolmune County, please visit: www.tuolumnecounty.ca.gov/1317/COVID-Valid online.
If you need to take a test: 5 days after your trip, or intimate contact with others outside your home. As soon as possible if symptoms occur; and / or every 14-28 days if working with the general public on a regular basis.
Tests are available below.
• Local health care provider.
• Adventist Health Sonora, call us first: (209) 536-5166;
• Mother Road Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora — 7 days a week from 7am to 7pm.Appointments are recommended and can be scheduled at www.lhi.care/covidtesting Or call (888) 634-1123.
• Twain Harte Pharmacy: For information and reservations, please call (209) 586-3225.
• Groveland Pharmacy: For information and reservations, please call (209) 962-5211.
