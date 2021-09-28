Dallas 10 years old, underlying disease died of COVID-19 – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old girl and two women in their twenties with underlying health are three of the 17 who recently died of COVID-19 in Dallas County. The child was from Mesquite, as was one 20-year-old, and the other woman was from Dallas.

A total of 4,604 residents of Dallas County have died from the coronavirus, according to health officials.

The other 14 people who died as described in the latest report are:

– A woman in her thirties who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. She was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

– A woman in her 40s who was a resident of Cedar Hill. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

– A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

– A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.

– A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the city of Desoto. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

– A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.

– A woman in her 40s who was a resident of Lancaster. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

– A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

– A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He was found dead at home and had no potential high-risk health status.

– A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Desoto. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.

– A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.

– A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.

– A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He expired in hospice and was in potentially high-risk health.

All COVID-19 Updates and Information in Dallas County You can find it here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ And all the guidance documents are here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific guidance for the general public:

・ Health Guidance for the Public Related to Dallas County COVID-19

・ Dallas County Measures to Protect Institutional Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer / Employee Guidance

・ Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High Risk of Severe COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you take the following routine precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illness:

If you are not vaccinated, avoid close contact outside the home. A 6-foot distance between yourself and people who do not live in your family.

A 6-foot distance between yourself and people who do not live in your family. When you’re around others, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover to keep about 6 feet between you and others. A cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distance.

When you are sick, stay at home except for medical attention

Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to help the infant do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Daily household cleaning Use a spray or wipe to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.

Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have tissue, use your sleeves instead of your hands. Please wash your hands immediately.

Monitor your health daily. Pay attention to the symptoms. If you experience symptoms, take your temperature and follow the CDC guidance.

The CDC recommends that anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 be tested, regardless of vaccination status or previous infection.

If you are tested because you have symptoms or may have been exposed to a virus, you should stay away from others and follow the advice of your health care provider or public health professional until the test results are available. I have.

Additional information is available at the following website:

・ CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

・ CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

・ DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/

・ DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php