Health
Dallas 10 years old, underlying disease died of COVID-19 – CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
Dallas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 10-year-old girl and two women in their twenties with underlying health are three of the 17 who recently died of COVID-19 in Dallas County. The child was from Mesquite, as was one 20-year-old, and the other woman was from Dallas.
A total of 4,604 residents of Dallas County have died from the coronavirus, according to health officials.
read more: A North Texas Woman Who Couldn’t Save The Fetal Shares A Personal Abortion Story
The other 14 people who died as described in the latest report are:
– A woman in her thirties who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. She was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.
– A woman in her 40s who was a resident of Cedar Hill. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.
– A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.
– A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Mesquite. He had expired at a local hospital ED and was in potentially high-risk health.
– A woman in her 40s who was a resident of the city of Desoto. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.
– A man in his 40s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. He was found dead at home and was in potentially high-risk health.
– A woman in her 40s who was a resident of Lancaster. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.
– A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.
– A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Garland. He was found dead at home and had no potential high-risk health status.
– A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Desoto. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.
– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the city of Garland. She was hospitalized and was in potentially high-risk health.
read more: Armed woman dies following shooting by Allen police officer in Wendy’s parking lot
– A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in a fundamentally high-risk state of health.
– A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the city of Dallas. She was seriously ill at a local hospital and was in potentially high-risk health.
– A man in his 80s who was a resident of the city of Irving. He expired in hospice and was in potentially high-risk health.
All COVID-19 Updates and Information in Dallas County You can find it here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ And all the guidance documents are here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php
Specific guidance for the general public:
・ Health Guidance for the Public Related to Dallas County COVID-19
・ Dallas County Measures to Protect Institutional Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer / Employee Guidance
・ Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High Risk of Severe COVID-19
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that you take the following routine precautions to prevent the spread of respiratory illness:
- If you are not vaccinated, avoid close contact outside the home.A 6-foot distance between yourself and people who do not live in your family.
- When you’re around others, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover to keep about 6 feet between you and others. A cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distance.
- When you are sick, stay at home except for medical attention
- Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds to help the infant do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- Daily household cleaning Use a spray or wipe to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue and throw the tissue in the trash. If you don’t have tissue, use your sleeves instead of your hands. Please wash your hands immediately.
- Monitor your health daily. Pay attention to the symptoms. If you experience symptoms, take your temperature and follow the CDC guidance.
- The CDC recommends that anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID-19 be tested, regardless of vaccination status or previous infection.
- If you are tested because you have symptoms or may have been exposed to a virus, you should stay away from others and follow the advice of your health care provider or public health professional until the test results are available. I have.
Additional information is available at the following website:
・ CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
・ CDC Travel Information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html
・ DSHS: https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
Other news: Child dies from a rare infection that is likely to be associated with the Arlington Splash Pad
・ DCHHS: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
..
|
Sources
2/ https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/09/27/dallas-10-year-old-with-underlying-conditions-dies-from-covid-19/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]