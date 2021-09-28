COVID-19 cases from Pendleton Roundup are beginning to emerge, says Fiumara | Coronavirus

“The case is up.”

These are the words that Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara told the Umatilla County Commission on Monday, September 27th.

The county had 550 cases of COVID-19 last week, and Fiumara said 151 pending cases have been waiting for the start of the week since the weekend.

So far, there have been 44 cases of Pendleton Roundup-related illness, most from Umatilla County and some from Wallowa County, and his staff ultimately throated the Roundup. He said he would analyze which case of the virus the part produced. ..

The majority of people will show symptoms much earlier than the 14 days it took for the original COVID-19 strain to publish itself, Fiumara said, with the delta mutant appearing in about 5 days. Said that.

He added that the current number of cases associated with Roundup includes those who received COVID-19 at the event and those who had already attended when they were ill.

COVID-19 is ubiquitous in the county, and a typical day in the public health sector begins with 30 cases and ends with 70-80 cases. However, virus modeling should reduce the number of cases next week. He is at home during his illness, health officials said on Monday.

Hospitals in the county are still relatively fully operational, public health officer Dr. Jonathan Hitsman reports, noting that health care workers must be vaccinated, St. Anthony Hospital and Good Due to a shortage of staff who said some services within the Shepherd Medical Center may have to be closed.

Commissioner George Murdoch said some people were interested in “individual vaccinations” and others didn’t know when they were vaccinated.

Fiumara agreed.

“In some circles, it’s more socially accepted to say that you weren’t vaccinated than you were vaccinated, whether that’s true or not,” he said.

According to data from the Oregon Department of Health, about 62% of Umatilla County residents have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID-19 vaccine, with a complete vaccination rate of about 41%, Fiumara told the commissioner.

“The data is very supportive and most people end when they start the series.”

In Warawara County, like most parts of the country, the COVID-19 case rate has peaked, but it is about 93% high, said Dr. Daniel Kaminsky, Director of Public Health. ..

However, disease predictions from the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention show that the average 7-day mobile case rate has dropped by 17%.

As of September 22, a total of 42,501,643 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the United States.

Hospitalization rates have fallen by about 14.4% nationwide and deaths have leveled off, Kaminsky said, saying the hospital system continues to be under heavy stress due to staff shortages.

According to Kaminsky, in Warawala, the Providence St. Mary Medical Center has an average of 15-18 COVID-19 patients per day, many of whom are unvamped.

On September 10, 12 of St. Mary’s 13 intensive care beds were occupied and 72 of 74 adult inpatient beds were used, according to data from the US Department of Health and Welfare.

Walla Walla County’s vaccination rate has been modest, albeit slightly lower, with 350 vaccines administered through four mobile clinics in Providence Southgate Medical Park and a five-day vaccination clinic from 9 am to 5 pm bottom.

Health officials expect more vaccinations as booster shots become available to more people, Kaminsky said.

Number Walla Walla County, As of September 24:

67,629 vaccinations were given.

541 active cases.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 is 8,135.

The State Department of Health has reported 86 deaths.

Number Umatilla County, September 27:

33,765 inhabitants Vaccinated

..

100 new cases since Friday’s report. A total of 13,106 cases.

The death toll is 129.

Number Columbia county, September 23:

3,528 vaccinations.

A total of 299 cases, a total of 35 hospitalizations.

A total of 6 people died.

Columbia County information is from the Washington State Department of Health.

Washington State Health Department, September 23:

A total of 569,726 cases.

7,494 people died

Oregon Health Department, September 27: