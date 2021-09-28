5 times a day: The mental health of British children with a healthy diet is the best | Mental Health





According to the first study of this type, children who eat fruits and vegetables more than five times a day have the best mental health. High intakes improve the mental health of junior high school students, and studies have shown that nutritious breakfast and lunch are associated with the mental health of students of all ages. Survey results published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & healthEncouraged experts to include appropriate nutrition in public health strategies to improve children’s mental health. The data show that the decline in youth mental health is on the rise. A record number is seeking access to the NHS Mental Health Service. Guardian reported last week.. In just three months, about 200,000 young people were referred to mental health services, according to a report from the Royal College of Psychiatrists. This is almost twice the pre-pandemic level. This new study is the first time researchers have investigated the association between the amount of fruits and vegetables eaten by British school children, breakfast and lunch choices, and mental health. Professor Ailsa Welch, Principal Researcher at Norwich Medical College, University of East Anglia, said: .. “We know that poor mental health is a major problem for young people and can have negative consequences in the long run.” Her team analyzed data from approximately 9,000 children in 50 elementary and junior high schools across Norfolk, obtained from a survey of the health and well-being of Norfolk children and adolescents. Participants self-reported their dietary choices and participated in a mental health test that covered cheerfulness, relaxation and interpersonal relationships. This study considered other factors that could have an impact, such as adverse childhood experiences and family conditions. “In terms of nutrition, we found that only about a quarter of middle school students and 28% of elementary school students reported eating the recommended five times a day of fruits and vegetables,” Welch said. Stated. “A little less than one in ten children did not eat fruits or vegetables. “More than one in five junior high school students, more than one in ten elementary school students did not eat breakfast, and more than one in ten junior high school students did not eat lunch.” Dr. Richard Heyho of Norwich Medical College, also at UEA, said: According to the data, in a class of 30 middle school students, 21 have a regular breakfast and at least 4 have not eaten or drank anything before starting the morning class. Three students attend the afternoon class without lunch. “Children who ate a traditional breakfast felt healthier than children who ate only snacks and drinks,” said Heiho. “But junior high school students who drank energy drinks for breakfast had lower mental health scores, especially those who did not eat breakfast at all.” Welch added: “As a potentially changeable factor at the individual and social level, nutrition represents an important public health goal of a strategy for addressing mental health in childhood.”

