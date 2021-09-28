Studies show that U.S. men lost an average of 2.2 years on COVID-19

Men in the United States experienced the largest loss of life expectancy in 2020 at the onset of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Studies show Published by Oxford University on Monday.

Researchers pointed out that the increased mortality rate caused by COVID-19 lost about 2.2 years of life to American men.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant increase in mortality in 2020 on a scale not seen since World War II in Western Europe and the collapse of the Soviet Union in Eastern Europe,” Oxford researchers said. Wrote.

This study reflects a previous study that found that life expectancy in the United States decreased by almost two years between 2018 and 2020. This is the largest decline since World War II.

The overall mortality rate across the country declined in 2019 due to the reduction in deaths from heart disease and cancer. And life expectancy increased for several weeks in 2019 for the second consecutive year. Published data According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on December 22, 2020.

However, since then, life expectancy in the United States has fallen tremendously throughout the year in the first half of 2020. Scientists say the sharp decline is primarily due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The researchers also said that the black and Hispanic groups saw the largest decline in life expectancy compared to other groups.

“Evidence of an imbalanced decrease in life expectancy between racial and ethnic groups in the United States, such as the disparities reported here, draws attention to the root causes of racial inequality in health, wealth, and well-being. “Masu,” said the author of the study.

The study authors write that the main cause of the decline in life expectancy was not only the hundreds of thousands of Americans who died from the new coronavirus, but also the “confusion caused by the pandemic.”

The new coronavirus caused a total estimated loss of life of nearly 5.5 million years in the United States in 2020 alone, according to another report from the Pew Research Center released in June.

Pew researchers said COVID-19 contributed to more lost years for Americans than all accidental deaths combined in a typical year.

COVID-19 is now Killed as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic — About 675,000. And the coronavirus may never disappear completely, as it did in the global tragedy of a century ago.

Although the surge in new infections from delta variants may have peaked, the average daily death toll in the United States is still above 1,900, the highest level since early March. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths across the country exceeded 690,000 as of Monday, but the actual number is believed to be higher.

According to one influential model, winter is likely to be less deadly than last year, but it could bring in new surges. The University of Washington model predicts that more than 100,000 Americans will die from COVID-19 by January 1, bringing the total number of casualties in the United States to 776,000.

The 1918-19 influenza pandemic killed an estimated 675,000 Americans in the United States, one-third the size of today. It killed 50 million people worldwide when the world’s population was one-quarter of what it is today. The number of deaths worldwide from COVID-19 currently exceeds 4.6 million.

“We know that all pandemics will end,” said Dr. Jeremy Brown, director of emergency medical research at the National Institutes of Health, who wrote the book on influenza. “They can do terrible things while they are angry.”

COVID-19 may not have been much more deadly in the United States if more people were vaccinated earlier. “And we still have the opportunity to turn it around,” Brown said. “We often lose track of how lucky we are to take these things for granted.”

Current COVID-19 vaccines are very effective in preventing serious illness and death from previously emerging viral variants.

Instead, scientists hope that the virus that causes COVID-19 becomes a mild seasonal bug, as vaccination and repeated infections strengthen human immunity. It takes time.

“I hope it’s going to catch a cold, but there’s no guarantee,” said Emory University biologist Rastom Antia, suggesting an optimistic scenario that could happen over the years. doing.

For now, the pandemic remains a solid support for the United States and other parts of the world.

According to Antia, it is important for scientists to make sure that the constantly changing virus has not changed enough to evade the vaccine or cause serious illness in unvaccinated children. Such changes will require coordination of defense strategies and will represent a longer path to the post-pandemic world.

So will the current pandemic leave the 1918-19 influenza pandemic as the worst in human history?

Anne-Marie Kimball, a former professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington, said: “But we have more people and more maneuverability …. The fear is that eventually new strains will evade certain vaccine targets.”

“The problem is that you have to survive the infection to get immunity,” Kimball said to unvaccinated individuals who rely on infections rather than vaccinations for immune protection. Stated. She said it was easier to go to a drugstore and take a shot.