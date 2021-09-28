Children accounted for 27% of all new Covid-19 cases





This is coming Because there were few new cases reported nationwide. The number of new child Covid-19 cases for the week ending September 23 decreased by 8.5% from 225,978 in the last 7 days to 206,864.

Still, this is the fifth straight week with over 200,000 new cases added.

The predominance of the more contagious delta-coronavirus mutants in the United States in July led to a surge in cases in children. The weekly number of cases reported by the AAP on Monday has increased by 188% among children since the week of July 22-29, when the group counted 71,726 cases.

People under the age of 12 are not eligible for vaccination, but will change next month. Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer Told ABC News on Sunday It’s “a matter of days, not weeks,” until the company submits data from a trial of children aged 5 to 11 to the US Food and Drug Administration. Pfizer announced last Monday that it was safe in a double-dose vaccine clinical trial and showed a strong antibody response in that age group. The data is sent to the FDA’s Vaccine Commission for FDA approval and then to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told CNN that the FDA will work swiftly to make decisions about vaccines for children.He also I told MSNBC last week Having a “pretty good chance” means that the shots will be available by the end of October. Children are much less likely to get more severe illness or die from Covid-19 than adults, but children who can develop long-term symptoms, no matter how severe the initial symptoms are. There is also. Among the states reporting hospitalizations by age, this week’s AAP report found that children accounted for 1.6% to 4.1% of patients hospitalized for Covid-19. Among the states reporting age-specific deaths, children account for less than 0.27% of deaths. Seven states have not reported child deaths. As of Sunday, CDC report 579 children under the age of 18 died of Covid-19 in the United States. As of September 23, more than 5.7 million children tested positive for Covid-19, according to AAP.

