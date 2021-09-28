Monday update: Missouri DHSS adds 136 coronavirus-related deaths after analyzing death certificate

NS Missouri Health and Senior Services Department After the state’s disease surveillance system analyzed several death certificates, it added 136 COVID-19-related deaths.

Officials said the dead would be caught and publicly reported through the dashboard on Tuesday morning.

Of the 136 dead:

August 28

September 108

DHSS officials report that weekly activities usually result in a sharp increase in the number of deaths added to the Missouri total the next day. DHSS is currently analyzing death certificates on a regular basis on Mondays.

Authorities say the state is not tracking possible or pending deaths.

Eligible Missourians can now get Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots

The Missouri Senior Services Department will begin offering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to eligible Missouri citizens following the latest federal guidance issued by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missourian will receive a booster if they are first vaccinated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at least 6 months after the first series, based on the CDC guidance.

People over the age of 65 and residents of long-term care facilities are required to receive a booster.

People between the ages of 50 and 64 with underlying illness need to receive booster immunity.

People between the ages of 18 and 49 with underlying illness may receive booster immunity.When

People aged 18-64 years at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection due to occupational or institutional settings (eg, front-line healthcare workers, teachers, and first responders) may receive boosters.

The CDC lists a list of medical conditions classified as high risk here..

Missourians with underlying illness should consult with their healthcare provider about whether booster shots are suitable for them.

Anyone trying to get a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot can administer it wherever the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available and get it at the same place where the first shot was administered. No need to.

Boone County reports 65 new cases of coronavirus. 442 active cases

NS Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department Sixty-five new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Currently, there are 442 active cases in the county, an increase of 10 from Friday. The county currently has a reported total of 24,447 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported 23,852 cases excluded from quarantine.

Boone County is ranked 11th in the state, with the highest number of coronavirus cases in total over the past week. Cases decreased by 30.7% that week. According to the county inspection rate is 6.5%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

The health department hospital status turned yellow and returned green two days later, and there were 75 COVID-19 patients in the Boone County hospital, 28 of whom were Boone County residents. Twenty-three of them are in the intensive care unit and eight are on ventilator.

Columbia / Boone County Department of Public Health and Welfare September 27 Dashboard

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard 102,152 residents received the first dose in Boone County, and 92,357 Boone County residents reported that they had completed the vaccine. Boone County has the second highest proportion of county residents in Missouri who have been vaccinated at least once with 56.6% of the vaccine. The largest county in the state is St. Louis County, with 58.3%.

Boone County is the third in the state, with 51.2% of residents who have completed coronavirus vaccination reported. St. Louis County is the first county in the state and 52.3% of its population has been vaccinated. In Joplin, 55.3% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Cole County has the second highest first immunization rate in central Missouri at 49.8%. Callaway County is third with 45%.

NS Columbia Public School Report active coronavirus and quarantine cases daily on their website.

The district reported a 14-day rate of 35.8 per 10,000 on Sunday.

CPS reports that there are currently no staff at three district facilities (two elementary schools and one high school) due to COVID-19. One person in elementary school (0.2% of staff) and one in high school level (.2% of staff) tested positive for coronavirus. The district has one staff member who is currently quarantined for COVID.

The district reports 31 district facilities currently enrolled by students due to the coronavirus. There are 18 out of 21 primary schools, affecting all middle schools, 3 high schools, and 3 district-wide facilities.

Thirty-one students tested positive for COVID-19, a decrease of 13 from the weekend. The district reports that 17 elementary school students, 7 junior high school students, 6 high school students, and one of the district’s entire facilities test positive for the coronavirus. The number of students requiring quarantine due to the coronavirus is 196, a decrease of 106 from Friday. The district reports that 141 elementary school students are currently in quarantine, 27 in junior high school, 27 in high school, and 3 in other district facilities.

Cole County reports 62 new coronavirus cases from the weekend

NS Coal County Health Department Over the weekend, 62 new cases of coronavirus were reported.

According to the dashboard update, there are 10,878 resident cases and 284 long-term care facility resident cases. This is a total of 11,162 cases in the county.

Cole County has reported 155 deaths from the coronavirus.

Cole County is the county with the highest number of coronavirus infections per capita in the past week and is ranked 81st in the state. Cases have decreased by 43.4% compared to last week. According to the county test rate is 7.1%. Missouri Health and Senior Services Department..

NS Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard Approximately 49.8% of the county started the first dose of the vaccine and reported that 45.5% of the county’s population was completely vaccinated.

NS Jefferson City School District No new cases of coronavirus have been reported to students or staff.

The district reports six cases of students.

The district reports 10 close contacts for students and 1 close contact for staff.

MU Healthcare Updates Online Coronavirus Dashboard

MU Health Care reports the number of COVID-19 patients vaccinated in the hospital.

The organization said on Monday it has It added a metric to the website that reports it■ COVID-19 number. On Monday, MU Health Care reported that 6 out of 53 patients were fully vaccinated. One of the 24 patients in the intensive care unit was vaccinated.

MU Health Care reports the number of COVID-19 inpatients for most of the 18-month pandemic. The organization said in a news release that increasing the number of vaccinated patients would increase transparency. Those who are considered vaccinated are at least two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna double dose vaccine, or after receiving the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

“Our data show that the majority of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” said Stevan Whitt, Chief Clinical Officer at MU Healthcare, in a release. .. “Vaccination is still crucial because vaccination is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and death from COVID-19.”

Information is updated multiple times a day.

Missouri Adds New Cases of COVID-19 Less Than 860

Missouri reported on Monday that there were less than 860 new cases of COVID-19.

according to Missouri Health and Senior Services Department, 760 patients were virus positive using PCR tests.

COVID-19 Dashboard, Missouri, September 27.

This is well below the Missouri PCR test method, which averages 1,187 cases per day.

Antigen testing revealed 99 more new cases of coronavirus.

Missouri’s 7-day positive rate dropped from 9.4% on Monday to 9.3%.

The State Department of Health did not add new coronavirus-related deaths. In Missouri, at least 11,332 patients have died from virus-related causes since the outbreak of the pandemic.

There are 1,543 people in Missouri hospitalized with COVID-19. The State Department of Health reported that 263 of these patients were on mechanical ventilation.

More than 3.2 million Mizurians have begun the coronavirus vaccination process.

This is 53.4% ​​of the state’s population.