LA County reports the deaths of five new COVID-19s.Hospitalization is stable – Daily News

The number of COVID-19-positive inpatients in Los Angeles County was nearly stable on Monday, September 27, an increase of one, but the county reported only five new virus-related deaths.
Due to late reporting from the weekend, new deaths and COVID infections on Monday tend to be low.
Deaths from the five new COVIDs reported on Monday brought deaths across the county to 26,018. The county reported an additional 986 cases, for a total pandemic of 1,455,155.
According to state statistics, 908 people were hospitalized for COVID in the county, up from 907 on Sunday, with 278 in the intensive care unit, the same as the previous day.
The number of COVID-positive people hospitalized in the county has declined 25 times in the last 28 days, down from the summer peak of nearly 1,800.
The average daily rolling rate for people who test positive for the virus in the county is 1.1%.
“Although the science of viruses continues to advance, there should be no confusion about the effectiveness of vaccines that will move us to a lower rate of community infections more quickly,” County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement Monday. Said in. “For those of us who are most vulnerable, that is, those whose work involves helping those who are facing illness or emergency, need help, or are not vaccinated. Please play your part and comply with vaccination requirements.
“This pandemic has revealed that individual decisions have a profound effect on the well-being of our population. It is easy to impose safety measures and vaccination requirements as a reduction in individual freedom, but these It’s probably more useful to think of them as wise actions that allow them to protect each other from life- and livelihood-destroying viruses. “
The county will begin Friday when COVID vaccination providers will be required by the state to ask for the patient’s email address and mobile phone number to be included in the state’s immune registry, giving people access to digital vaccine records. Said.
County officials pointed out over the weekend that the overall decline in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continued, followed by higher immunization rates and safety precautions at Labor Day celebrations. A major holiday that reassured me to some extent that it helped avoid the usual increase in cases.
On September 15, the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 1,476, the lowest since July 14. Meanwhile, hospitalizations fell by 17% weekly, and after a long stagnation, deaths also fell slightly, according to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention threshold, infections in LA County have moved from “high” to “substantial” levels, with 86 new cases occurring weekly per 100,000 inhabitants. ..
As of September 19, 92% of LA County residents aged 65 and over received at least one vaccination, as did 78% of residents aged 16 and over and 77% of residents aged 12 and over. Was there. 68% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination booster shots will be officially available to some residents in Los Angeles County, and federal health officials have given additional vaccines to enhance virus protection for high-risk groups. The amount is finally approved.
Thursday’s CDC Advisory Board will give Pfizer booster shots to people over the age of 65, caregivers, people aged 50-64 with underlying health, and people aged 18-49 with serious health problems. Was recommended.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, approved the recommendation on Friday and expanded it to include people at high risk of infection for their profession.
Booster shots are only available to those who received a second dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months ago. Boosters have not yet been approved for those who have been vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
You can book booster shots from the state’s MyTurn website. You can also book directly at a pharmacy or clinic that offers Pfizer vaccine.
Feller points out that the county has 1,300 fixed vaccination sites and 400 mobile clinics. This means that the county is well-positioned to handle the demand for booster shots, with the region’s ability to manage 130,000 shots per day.
