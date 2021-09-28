How many calories does your workout actually burn?

NSOr every 100 calorie According to a spectacular new study of how physical activity affects our metabolism, we may expect to burn as a result of exercise, most of us are actually Net less than 72.

According to a survey body Tends to automatically supplement at least a quarter of the calories we burn exerciseUndermines our efforts to drop pounds by exercising. The result is also that carrying extra pounds unfortunately complicates calorie compensation, Weight loss For those who are already overweight, exercise is even more elusive.

However, this study also suggests that calorie compensation varies from person to person and you will learn how your calorie compensation is done. metabolism Responding to training can be the key to optimizing exercise for weight management.

Theoretically, or in a more friendly alternative universe, exercise can help you lose weight significantly. When we move, our muscles contract and require more fuel than they are stationary, but other organs and biological systems consume extra energy as well. Thanks to past laboratory studies, we can get an approximate amount of energy required by these processes. For example, walking a mile consumes about 100 calories, depending on someone’s body size and walking speed.

Until recently, most people, including athletic scientists, assumed that this process was additive. That is, you walk a mile and burn 100 calories. Take two walks, burn 200, etc. in a logical or mathematical way. Then, if you don’t replace those calories with extra food, you should burn more calories than you consume that day and start losing pounds.

But that rational result rarely happens. With each study, most people who start a new exercise program lose less weight than expected based on the calories they burn during training, even with close dietary monitoring.





People appear to supplement at least a quarter of the additional calories burned by their activities with energy.

As a result, some scientists have begun to speculate that energy consumption may be less elastic than we thought it would be. In other words, it may have its limits. That potential gained momentum in 2012 with the publication of influential studies of African hunter-gatherers. Tribal people regularly walked and jogged for hours, but were shown to burn about the same number of total daily calories as Western men and women, who tend to sit relatively. For some reason, the authors of the study found that the body of an active tribal people dialed back and compensated for overall calorie burning. Therefore, they avoided hunger when stalking food.

Since then, other small studies have strengthened the finding that more activity does not always result in more daily calorie expenditure. However, measuring people’s metabolic activity is complex and expensive, and few large-scale experiments have attempted to determine how much our body supplements the calories burned on the move.

However, as part of an ambitious new scientific initiative, dozens of researchers have recently pooled metabolic data from multiple studies of thousands of men and women. These studies included drinking double-labeled water, the gold standard for metabolic studies. It contained isotopes that could accurately track the number of calories burned per day by researchers.

To be new studyPublished in August Current biology, Some scientists set out to see what happens to our metabolism as we move. They derived data for 1,754 adults, including measurements of body composition and basal energy expenditure, as well as double-labeled water results. This is the number of calories you burn just alive, even if you are not otherwise active. By subtracting the base figures from the total energy expenditure, researchers were able to get an estimate of people’s energy expenditure from exercise and other movements such as standing, walking, and general fidgeting.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.7247%"/> (Getty Images / iStockphoto)

Then, using a statistical model, researchers asked whether the calories burned during the activity increased people’s daily energy expenditure as expected, that is, when people moved more. You can calculate whether you have consumed more total calories per day in proportion. However, researchers have found that they do not tend to burn more calories. In fact, most people seemed to burn only about 72% of extra calories on average, as expected, given their activity levels.

“People seem to supplement at least a quarter of the additional calories burned by their activities with energy,” said the lead author of the study, a professor of life and health sciences at the University of Roehampton, London. One Luis Halsey said.

Unexpectedly, researchers also found increased levels of energy compensation among people with relatively high levels of body fat. They tended to supplement more than 50 percent of the calories burned by their activity.

It is important to point out that this study did not focus on people’s food intake. It focuses only on how our body appears to be able to offset some of the calories burned during exercise by reducing energy expenditure and biological activity elsewhere in the body. Did.

But it’s unclear how we unknowingly coordinate this feat, and which internal systems are most likely to be affected, Halsey said. He and his colleagues speculate that some energy-intensive immune system operations may be dialed down. Or, on the day of exercise, you may be less unknowingly fidgeting, or you may be more likely to sit down overall. Perhaps also some of the internal work of our cells may slow down and reduce the overall energy expenditure of our body.

But the new science of exercise and calorie compensation is not completely discouraging. Halsey points out that even people whose body supplements more than 50% of the calories they burn during physical activity consume more calories per day than when they are at rest. A more unwieldy problem with using exercise for weight loss is that exercise realistically burns a few calories and stops altogether, he continues. To drop the pound, we also have to eat less.

After walking for 30 minutes, “half a cookie or half a can of cola”, and you will consume more calories than you burned, he says, the amount you compensate is more or less.

This article was originally New York Times..