Health
Prostate cancer is often easier to treat if detected early.life
With COVID-19 being the headline for most news articles these days, it’s easy to distract and postpone important annual screenings. However, just as we follow the recommendations that help prevent COVID-19, it is imperative to continue life-saving screening. For example, if prostate cancer is found as a result of screening, it is probably in an earlier, more treatable stage.
Screening is important because there are usually no signs of warning in the early stages of prostate cancer. Ultimately, the more advanced stages of the disease are frequent urination (especially at night), inability to urinate, difficulty in starting or stopping urination, weak or interrupted urine flow, pain or burning sensation in urination, erectile dysfunction, ejaculation. It can cause symptoms such as pain, blood in the urine and semen, and chronic pain in the lower back and lower back. Prostate cancer can also cause paralysis or weakening of the legs and feet and loss of control of the bladder and bowel movements.
More than 3.1 million men survived the diagnosis, thanks to screening that led to early intervention. To improve the health and longevity of our community, the Southeast Georgia Health System will offer free prostate cancer screening during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September of this year.
Early detection is the key to overcoming prostate cancer. “Statistics show that the relative survival rate of prostate cancer is very high when detected and treated early. In fact, if the cancer is localized, that is, it has not spread beyond the prostate. The 5-year survival rate is nearly 100%, which proves that screening saves lives, “said David Kranc, MD, a board-certified urologist at Physician Associates–Urology in southeastern Georgia. Ph.D. Says.
The Health System’s free screening includes a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test. This test detects an increase in the protein produced by the prostate. Your doctor will check the PSA results to see if additional tests are needed.
The risk factors for prostate cancer are:
• Being African American
• Has the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene
• Suffering from Lynch Syndrome, a type of colorectal cancer
• High calcium consumption (supplements or diet)
“If a cancer is found, such as observation of slow-growing cancer, surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, there are many treatment options offered in the medical system. Our radiation oncologist has a healthy surrounding. We also use CyberKnife, an advanced radiation therapy that targets cancer cells directly without damaging the tissue, “says Kranc.
Men over the age of 40, or men with any risk factors, are advised to participate in a free screening. The test results will be mailed to each participant. Reservations are required for COVID-19. Masks and social distances are implemented to keep everyone safe. The screening schedule is as follows.
Tuesday, September 28th, 4 pm-7pm
• Brantley Family Medicine Center, 21300 Highway. 82, Ste. C, Waynesville
• South East Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien
Thursday, September 30th, 4 pm-7pm
• Southeast Georgia Health System Outpatient Care Center, 2500 Starling St., Brunswick
For more information or to make a reservation, please call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).
..
|
Sources
2/ https://thebrunswicknews.com/life/prostate-cancer-often-more-treatable-if-detected-early/article_f9badd83-ef33-512e-b899-1a6b9b1900fa.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]