Studies show that COVID-19 reduces life expectancy, especially for men in the United States





New research found COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Several countries, including the United States, have wiped out years of progress in improving life expectancy. This is a calm reminder of pandemic victims around the world. NS The research is open to the public Published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, we analyzed the impact of COVID-19 in 29 countries. The study found that life expectancy was lost in all but two. “It just helps highlight how this pandemic has caused damage not only to the United States, but to the world,” explained Dr. Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida’s School of Public Health. Around the world, viruses have caused devastation.About 4.75 million people died, include More than 680,000 lives lost in the United States.. “Everywhere in the world, mortality rates tend to be higher than expected,” says Salemi. Researchers linked them COVID-19 Number of deaths To reduce life expectancy. In most countries, men declined more than women, with men shortened by more than a year in 11 countries and women in eight. This has wiped out any developments in mortality over the last five to six years. The biggest decrease was for American men whose life expectancy decreased by 2.2 years compared to 2019. “Overall, life expectancy is shorter because people die younger than they would have died without this pandemic,” says Salemi. Life expectancy is the average age at which a newborn will live if the current mortality rate lasts for a lifetime. It does not predict the actual lifespan. Still, experts say this should be a wake-up call. “If we can start managing COVID-19 in a way that manages seasonal influenza, we will have these booster effects. We are aware of how the virus mutates and new variants emerge. We will continue. Above all, we continue to break the barriers to vaccination. We should reduce the casualties that this virus causes to our society each year, “said Salemi. As it works, our life expectancy should begin to recover.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox13news.com/news/covid-19-lowers-life-expectancy-especially-for-men-in-the-us-study-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos