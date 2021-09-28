The Freeman Health System advises women to undergo early breast cancer screening. KSNF / KODE





Joplin, Missouri — As we enter Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local hospital reminds women of the importance of screening and early detection. At today’s kick-off event, the Freeman Health System emphasized how important early detection is for breast cancer patients. “If you notice a change that lasts for a month or two, you need to get the doctor’s attention, and we hope to see you here,” said Dr. Arambuschere, director of the Freeman Health System Breast Center. .. According to statistics, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and in the United States, one woman will be diagnosed with breast cancer every two minutes. Ruth Anderson of Columbus is one of those women. “In November 2020 I had a mammogram and the area they were worried about came back, so then I went in and checked another mammogram,” said breast cancer survivor Ruth Anderson. Told. .. After many tests and MRI, Anderson discovered that she had breast cancer. Dr. Adam Buchele of the Freeman Health System states that all women need to be tested on a regular basis. “Here, if you have no symptoms, we recommend that you have an index mammogram around 40 years old. Therefore, depending on your age, in my opinion 40 years old is quite young, so if you are 40 years old We will start screening mammograms, “said Dr. Bushere. There’s never been a good time to hear the bad news, but Dr. Bushere says it shouldn’t be a reason to hesitate to come and be checked. “There is no good time to hear the bad news. There is no good time to get sick. There is no time to want to hear the bad news. Therefore, people may not be afraid of what they find. “.” Said Dr. Bushere. And Anderson couldn’t agree anymore. “I was very grateful because there was no reason not to do so, because if I didn’t, it could have grown and killed me if I let it go. Who knows “Anderson said. The Freeman Health System is also raising awareness in other ways. The special edition “Erimish” Breast Cancer Bracelet will be sold at the Pink Door Boutique in the Wes and Jan Hauser Women’s Pavilion and will benefit the Ozarks Breast Cancer Foundation. The boutique also sells special shirts with the message, “A place where hope grows, I love flowers.” Part of the funds will be used for the “Helping Friends Mammogram Fund”. It provides financial assistance to help women get the screening they need, and it provides postoperative camisoles to many breast cancer patients.

