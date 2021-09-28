Time to know about influenza vaccination in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic continues towards the colder months, but there is another seasonal illness to remember. It’s the flu.

Influenza vaccines and nasal drops can be used to protect against viral strains from the summer. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination by the end of October for best protection this season.

last year, Activity during the 2020-21 flu season was unusually lowIllness, hospitalization, due to CDC hypothetical vaccine and COVID-19 mitigation measures (wearing face mask, staying at home, washing hands, closing schools, increasing ventilation in indoor spaces, reducing mobility, reducing physical distance, etc.) From the influenza virus, which may have contributed to the reduction of mortality.

In addition, a record number of influenza vaccines were given in the United States between 2020 and 2021, with 193.8 million doses.

Here’s what you need to know about this season’s flu and the flu vaccine:

When is the best time to get a flu shot?

The CDC recommends that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against the flu.

The best time to get the flu vaccine this year is until the end of October. According to recommendations from the CDC..

For adults, especially those over the age of 65, vaccination should be done late, not early in July or August. This is because protection can decline over time.

Children will need to be vaccinated as soon as they are available.

People in late pregnancy can also be vaccinated early. The CDC states that it helps protect babies a few months old before they are old enough to be vaccinated on their own.

After vaccination, it takes two weeks for the antibody to develop and provide protection against the flu.

Do I need to get the flu vaccine multiple times?

CDC recommends two doses For children 6 months to 8 years old..

Children who are vaccinated for the first time, or who have been vaccinated once before, are advised to give the first vaccination as soon as the vaccine is available (usually in July or August). At least 4 weeks later.

Studies in adults have shown no benefit to multiple doses during the flu season, even among the elderly and those with potentially weakened immunity.

Can a flu vaccine give you flu?

No. Vaccine given by needle It is made up of only a single protein from an inactivated (killed) virus or an influenza virus.

Influenza mist, or nasal drops, contains a live virus that weakens and does not cause illness.However, it is not available for all age groups. NS U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Use of Nasal Spray Those aged 2 to 49 years.

Shot vs. Mist: What’s more effective?

CDC I have no taste Which type of vaccine is better or more effective, instead says it is best for everyone who can get flu protection each year.

All influenza vaccines are tetravalent or consist of four components. That is, it is designed to protect you from the four flu viruses.

What are the side effects of influenza vaccination?

Common side effects include:

pain.

Redness and / or swelling from the shot.

headache.

heat.

nausea.

muscle pain.

Can I get the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time?

Jennifer Rudell, Cincinnati District Leader and Pharmacist at CVS Health Said to Enquirer People can get the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

CVS pharmacies vaccinated more than twice as much influenza as usual in 2020-21, and Walgreens began offering this season’s vaccinations in mid-August.

How terrible will this year’s flu be?

The 2020-21 flu season was relatively mild compared to the previous year, but little is known about the impact of the 2021-22 flu season.

two Research by scientists at the University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health The flu season is more severe than average and can affect young children, due to the August announcement of “ Population-level immunity weakening due to almost lack of COVID-19 flu season during last winter’s surge” It was suggested that there was sex. News release from the University of Pittsburgh.

Both studies suggest that influenza-related hospitalizations and mortality can be reduced if vaccination rates increase between 20% and 50% from previous influenza seasons.

According to medical personnel in the Cincinnati region, there are concerns about a “cold” and flu from COVID-19 this year.

At a regular pandemic briefing in Hamilton County, Dr. Richard Lofgren, president and chief executive officer of Health Systems, said UC Health has already confirmed several flu cases this season.

Last year, a new coronavirus swept across the country, and the first winter, socially distant from masking, shattered the flu virus, with more than 100 hospitalizations across the state. In the previous year, more than 11,000 people needed treatment in a flu hospital.

Hamilton County Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman He said he expects the flu to increase this year This is because few people wear masks in public places.

Where to get a flu shot

Influenza vaccines and nasal drops are available from healthcare providers, community health departments, pharmacies, clinics, and some schools and universities.

Some places offer free flu shots, depending on your health insurance and Medicare support.