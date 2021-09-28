Monument Health Reopens Rushmore Mall Vaccination Site





Rapid City, South Dakota — South Dakota’s COVID vaccination rate lags behind national averages, and recent decision to allow booster shots for some Americans has led to mass monument health in Rapid City’s Rushmore Mall The vaccination site has been reopened. The new clinic is near the Traders Market (old Sears store) and is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm. Monument Health is set up to administer both the initial and booster doses of the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine to those who are eligible to receive them. Scott Peterson, Senior Director of Outpatient and Pharmacy Operations at Monument Health, said: “People will feel much more relaxed by going to the mall and going to this area. “I happened to be there today, but it was a very relaxed environment with lots of people coming and going, and if there was more space, accept more people and do it there. It’s much easier. “ Monument Health follows the latest recommendations from the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for booster doses. The recommendation states that the CDC should receive boosters of the Pfizer vaccine for the following groups: Those over 65 years old

Residents over 18 in a long-term care environment

People aged 50-64 Fundamental medical condition The CDC also recommends that the following groups receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine: 18-49 years old Fundamental medical condition

People aged 18-64 years at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection due to occupational or institutional environment As of September 27, the CDC has approved the Pfizer vaccine only for the above groups. For people with weakened immunity, the previous recommendation approved additional immune doses for all three US-approved vaccines: Pfizer-Biontech, Modana, and Johnson & Johnson. Reservations are recommended, but not required, to obtain either the initial dose or booster immunity. You can create it by calling Nurse Triage Line (605) 755-1350 and visiting the following site: Monument Health website, Or use the “MyChart” app.

