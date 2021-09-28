Health
UEA Study: Eating Fruits and Vegetables Improves Children’s Mental Health
The food bank welcomed a survey of 9,000 children in 50 schools in Norfolk and found that eating fruits and vegetables was associated with children’s mental health.
A study from the University of East Anglia found that children who consumed five or more fruits and vegetables a day, especially junior high school students, had the highest mental health scores.
The researchers analyzed data from 1,253 children in 30 elementary schools and 7,570 students in 26 junior high schools and additional colleges of education, from a survey of the health and welfare of children and adolescents in Norfolk.
Only 25 percent of junior high school students and 28 percent of elementary school students ate the recommended fruits and vegetables five times a day, with just under one in ten consuming at all.
This is the first study to investigate the relationship between the amount of fruits and vegetables eaten by British school children, breakfast and lunch choices, and mental health.
Professor Ailsa Welch, Principal Researcher at the University of East Anglia, UEA, said:
“Although the link between nutrition and physical health is well understood, little is known about whether nutrition affects a child’s mental health.”
This study examined the association between nutritional factors and mental health and took into account other factors that could have an impact, such as adverse childhood experiences and family conditions.
Participants self-reported their diet and participated in a mental health test that covered cheerfulness, relaxation and good interpersonal relationships.
Dr. Richard Heyho of Norwich Medical College, also at UEA, said he found that eating well was associated with improving the mental health of children.
“Especially among junior high school students, there was a very strong link between eating a nutritious diet stuffed with fruits and vegetables and maintaining better mental health.
“We also found that the types of breakfast and lunch that both elementary and junior high school students eat were also significantly associated with happiness.
“Children who ate a traditional breakfast experienced healthier than children who ate only snacks and drinks.
“But junior high school students who drank energy drinks for breakfast had a particularly low mental health score, even lower than children who never drank breakfast.”
According to the data, in a class of 30 junior high school students, about 21 people ate a traditional breakfast and at least 4 did not eat or drink anything before starting the morning class.
At least three students will attend the afternoon class without lunch.
“This is a concern and can affect not only school performance, but also physical growth and development,” said Dr. Heiho.
Researchers say public health strategies and school policies need to be developed to ensure that all children have access to quality nutrition before and during school.
Those who provide food parcels to families in financial distress said the findings underscore the importance of greater support.
Project Manager, Tim Morton North Norfolk Food Bank, States as follows. “It is very important to include fruits and vegetables in our children’s daily diet. We support every way we support our family’s diet.”
Number of target children Free school lunches in Norfolk surged during the pandemic, Increased by 21pc from January 2020 to January 2021 to 22,719.
In this study, fruits and vegetables five times a day, and fruit juices are recognized as fresh, frozen, or canned, and food banks usually offer long-term canned products.
Hannah Worsley, Project Manager Norwich Food Bank, States as follows. “Trussell Trust parcels are nutritionally balanced and do not always contain fresh ones for storage, but they do contain canned fruits and vegetables, and at the time of delivery. At the time of the blockade, we also handed out fresh fruits and vegetables.
“Many families were really happy to have it, because it’s more expensive and they’re probably not something you can buy weekly, weekly, so I’m really grateful to receive those bits. “
