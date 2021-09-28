Health
Identical twins fight cancer together
Lisa and Teresa have always done things together, which now includes a journey to ovarian cancer.
Marion, Indiana — Two Indiana sisters who have shared everything in their lives are now sharing the fight against ovarian cancer.
Lisa Simmons and Teresas Wayne are so synchronized that we call each other every night before bed to make sure they are wearing the same pajamas.
The identical twins born in Marion have lived their lives.
“We grew up together in the same bedroom. Everything was the same,” Lisa said. “Everything was similar. Our clothes, our bed, you name it.”
As adults, they still look like a team wherever they go.
“Our parents dressed up our entire life in the same way, so we didn’t change it as we grew older. We didn’t know anything different, so I was always dressed the same way, “Lisa said.
So the double wedding to their high school lover was certain. When the Koyler twins married Greg and Tommy, there was a huge spread in local newspapers.
“Our husband couldn’t even distinguish us. Really,” Teresa said. “That is, Greg would say,’Lisa, I want to come here and talk to you.'” I’m Teresa. “”
“Tommy will do the same,” Lisa laughed.
“They have been saints to deal with it in the last few years, because if one of us is angry with them, then both of us,” the sisters said.
Synchronizing is all they know.
So imagine the shock when only Lisa receives the bad news.
“She said,’You have cancer,'” Lisa said. “She said,’It’s a very large tumor.'”
It was stage 3c ovarian cancer.
“I wondered why I wasn’t me. If I had to be one of us, I would like to be me,” he said.
She found out she was BRCA positive. This is a genetic mutation that increases the risk of ovarian and breast cancer. Twins have the same DNA because they divide from the same egg. In other words, Teresa was also BRCA positive.
Doctors recommended prophylactic or prophylactic hysterectomy.
A few days before surgery earlier this year, Teresa learned that she also had stage 3c ovarian cancer.
The sisters are back in sync.
“I was relieved because I hated it for her, as you know,” Teresa said. “I mean, I’ve never done it together, and a few years ago we did it together.”
“Then she was diagnosed, and I don’t mean this in a bad way, but I was relieved because I wouldn’t do it alone,” Lisa said. “I didn’t want her to get cancer, but when she got cancer, it was like,” We did everything together for the rest of our lives, why not this? “
Lisa and Teresa go to the same doctor.
“I’m grateful for the fact that she knew what I was experiencing … what’s happening to me,” Teresa said. “That is, she guided me through all the steps.’You will feel this, you will do this.’ She is exactly that. So to me it’s all. There was a teacher who helped me. “
“That is, it’s very rare,” said Dr. Sarah Goodrich, a gynecological oncologist. “Twins are less common in the general population and combine these two very rare things because they have a disease with an average lifetime risk of less than 2%, such as ovarian cancer.”
Now you can distinguish between sisters. Lisa had time to get her hair back, so her hair got longer. Also, their tumors and treatments were different.
Overall, their prognosis is similar.
“It’s fair to say that there was a cure for advanced ovarian cancer, but unfortunately there is no cure so far,” Goodrich said.
Lisa’s husband, Greg, said, “It’s terrible for a girl to hear, but it’s really a blessing to experience it together.” “I don’t want to think you’re carrying the burden alone.”
What do men hate most about the situation their wives are facing?
“I know what they’re coming up with,” said Teresa’s husband, Tommy.
“That is, we need to look at the statistics realistically. People with our type of cancer, the stage of our cancer, two to five years is a good run,” says Lisa. I did.
The twins are determined to see how far they can go together.
“When will we get cancer again, not when we get cancer again,” Teresa said.
“My greatest fear is that we get very ill at the same time and can’t help the other,” Lisa said. “We didn’t expect it to happen. We didn’t think one of us was here with the other. It even got into our hearts. There was no.”
“We really thought we would die together in old age,” Teresa said.
“God hasn’t finished with us yet. He knows what we have to do. He has the final say. That destination would be great,” Lisa said. Said.
