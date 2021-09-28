Health
False claim that cancer has increased since the deployment of the vaccine
Claim: Cancer increased 20-fold between COVID-19 vaccinated for suppressed T cells
When medical systems nationwide start offering COVID-19 booster shots To the target person under CDC September 24 RecommendationArticles circulating on social media claim that life-saving vaccines cause more illness than they are fighting.
“Idaho doctors report a” 20-fold increase “in cancer in vaccinated patients,” he said. September 13th article published by LifeSite News, Facebook page was a faith-themed website Banned by Facebook in May For repeated violations of the platform’s COVID-19 policy regarding incorrect information.
Idaho Doctor, Dr. Ryan ColeHe says he has observed “a 20-fold increase in endometrial cancer” since January 1st, more than he has seen every year. August 25 Share video on Twitter, Is the basis of the LifeSite News article. He also reported seeing an increase in the rash and various autoimmune disorders of “invasive melanoma in young patients … surged in the last month or two months.”
Cole argues that the cause behind this number of health problems is none other than the COVID-19 vaccine, which claims to cause a “decrease in killer T cells,” a type of immune cell.
According to CrowdTangle, a social media insights tool, the September 13 article was shared across Facebook, accumulating about 10,000 likes, shares, and comments within a week.
But that’s nonsense.
The claim that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause autoimmune diseases Previously revealed by USA TODAY.. Similarly, experts say the claim of the COVID-19 vaccine, which suppresses killer T cells, is unfounded in reality. And since the vaccine was deployed, there is no evidence of a surge in cancer.
Fact check:The FDA never said that unvaccinated people were more educated than vaccinated
Cole, the owner and operator of his medical laboratory chain, said this summer Opposition to his voice against the COVID-19 vaccine – Call them “fake” “Needle rape” He also persuaded school officials in Idaho to abolish the obligation to mask.
The call did not respond to USA TODAY’s request for comment. USA TODAY asked LifeSite News for comment.
T cells regulate immune defense
Antibodies, which are immune molecules produced in response to foreign invaders, are widely known for their role in vaccine-induced immunity. But these Y-shaped proteins aren’t the only ones that support the sleeves of our immune system.
T cells – The immune cells that Cole refers to – are a type of white blood cell that has many different functions, but there are two main types: helper T cells that regulate immune attack and killer T cells that kill.
generally During immune response Helper T cells interact with and activate B cells (white blood cell antibody makers) and killer T cells against the virus. Activated killer T cells seek out infected cells and kill them by triggering a self-destructive sequence programmed into every cell in the human body.
Fact check:Inhaling hydrogen peroxide for COVID-19 is dangerous, experts warn
T-cell and B-cell-based protection appears to be an important factor in determining whether a patient survives COVID-19 infection. Kirsten CohenSenior Staff Scientist in the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Division of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington.
“If (studies) both arms of the immune system prevent infection, better results were obtained in situations of serious illness from a survival perspective,” she told USA Today.
However, in the case of COVID-19, Cohen said it is unclear how many killer T cells are specifically present. Contribute to the cause.
“We know they are triggered and we know they are very functional … but there is no clear, certain causal data … They contribute to the elimination of the infection, “she said.
COVID-19 vaccine promotes T cells
Cole’s claim about killer T cell depletion was exactly wrong E. John Welly, Director, Institute of Immunology, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.
“At this point, there are dozens of studies showing that these vaccines induce strong virus-specific T cells and that the remaining T cell compartments are essentially normal and essentially untouched.” He told USA TODAY. “There is no logical way (Cole’s claim that killer T cells are affected) makes sense.”
In recent research Published in the journal Immunity, Wherry et al. Found that in healthy people who had never been infected with COVID-19, helper T cells increased and killer T cell counts increased after the second dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. ..
Vaccination appeared to boost T cell immunity already present in previously infected, fully vaccinated people, but only after the first dose, not so much.
Fact check:COVID-19 vaccination does not affect blood color
“In these cases, people who were first vaccinated with COVID-19 and then vaccinated would basically expect a boost if they were given a (vaccine) boost, so the vaccination was a bit It worked, “says Wheely.
With the vaccine presenting these T cells, both Cohen and Welly said they could stay in our body for quite some time, perhaps up to 6-7 months, as in some studies. Antibody estimate..
No recent cancer surge
With regard to cancer growth, there are no national data available to determine if the incidence has actually increased since the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the pandemic was expected to increase cancer treatment.
According to Welly, the increased incidence of cancer is more likely to be associated with delays in medical care during a pandemic than with the COVID-19 vaccine. Harvard University Research 1 in 5 adults in the United States found I was late or did not receive any treatment.
“The American Association for Cancer Research actually published some commentary and white papers last year and earlier this year. Delays in care provided in the past are clearly expected to increase the incidence of cancer. I’m pointing out that there is a year. ” “And that rise in incidence will probably continue for years.”
Fact check:False claim that the ingredients and formulation of the COVID-19 vaccine have changed since deployment
He said that such a rapid increase in cancer would not be realistic anyway, given the nature of the disease. Dr. Laura Makarov, Senior Vice President for Prevention and Early Detection American Cancer Society..
“Dr. Ryan Cole’s story seems to be based on data from a single lab. We need additional lab and population-based data to confirm the findings,” she told USA TODAY. Written by email. “However, the increase in cancer incidence in this short period of time since the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine violates the natural history of cancer and the years of epidemiological studies that span more than a decade from exposure to cancer development.”
According to Makarov, cancer is unlikely to increase 20-fold in this short period of time.
Our rating: False
Based on our study, we falsely assess the claim that cancer increased 20-fold in COVID-19 vaccinated for suppressed T cells. Studies have shown that the COVID-19 vaccine promotes, rather than suppresses, T cells, including killer T cells. And there is no evidence that the incidence of cancer has increased since the vaccine was deployed. Increased cancer is likely to be associated with delays in medical care due to pandemics.
|
