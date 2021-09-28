Penn is preparing to enforce the new vaccine obligations, so he will hold a flu vaccination clinic next week





Members of the Pen community will be vaccinated against influenza at Houston Hall during Penn’s second annual influenza clinic on October 16, 2019. credit: Seavmeiyin Kun

Penn’s annual flu clinic is set to vaccinate more community members than ever before, as the university’s flu vaccine obligations come into effect.

The Influenza Clinic, which provides free vaccines to students, faculty and staff, will open on October 4th and close on October 8th. COVID-19 vaccination site Last spring, Campus Health Director Ashley Halbritter said.

When the pen is preparing for its enforcement Influenza vaccine requirements Halbritter said the size and scope of vaccine clinics needed to be expanded for the 2021-202 academic year.

The Influenza Clinic is open from October 4th to October 7th from 10am to 6:30 pm and October 8th from 10am to 3pm. This year’s flu clinic, in contrast, lasts for a week.In just 3 days Have in the past..

“Vaccination against the flu is more important than ever, because this flu season coincides with the ongoing epidemic of COVID-19 in our area,” said Halbritter. .. “Influenza vaccines not only help prevent serious illnesses and protect vulnerable people, but they can also prevent our medical system from being further overwhelmed while caring for COVID-19 patients. ”

According to Halbritter, the university expects the majority of members of the pen community to get the flu vaccine at the upcoming clinic. The clinic has an extended time and no reservations are required so that all community members can get their shots.

Influenza vaccine requirements arrive after Penn requires students to return to campus in the 2021-202 academic year. Vaccination against COVID-19..

For the past few years Students reported a simple and brief experience at the Influenza Clinic.. According to Halbritter, members of the pen community usually come and go within 10 minutes.