



To provide important public security information to our community, the Statesman Journal makes this daily update related to the coronavirus available for free. To support such important local journalism, consider becoming a digital subscriber.. We will update this story on Monday, September 27th with the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon. Authorities see incidents related to Pendleton Roundup Health officials in Umatilla County, Oregon say they are beginning to see cases of COVID-19 associated with the Pendleton Roundup. Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara told the County Commissioner Monday that the county had 550 COVID-19 cases last week and Fiumara had 151 pending cases since the weekend. rice field. So far, there have been 44 cases of Pendleton Roundup-related illness, most from Umatilla County and some from Wallowa County, and his staff ultimately throated the Roundup. He said he would analyze which case of the virus the part produced. .. He said the current number of cases associated with Roundup includes those who were infected with COVID-19 at the event and those who had already attended when they were ill. Roundup is an annual large-scale rodeo that ended on September 25th this year. Rodeos and festivals usually attract large numbers of people in northeastern Oregon. NS Walla Walla Union-Breaking News Report COVID-19 is widespread in Umatilla County. According to officials, a typical day in the public health sector starts with 30 cases and ends with 70 to 80 cases. Hospitals in the county are still relatively fully operational, public health officer Dr. Jonathan Hitsman reports, noting that health care workers must be vaccinated, St. Anthony Hospital and Good Due to a shortage of staff who said some services within the Shepherd Medical Center may have to be closed. — Associated Press Oregon adds 3,606 COVID-19 cases, killing 27 on weekends The Oregon Department of Health reported 3,606 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths over the weekend. This includes 1,844 on Friday, 1,052 on Saturday and 710 on Sunday. The state’s cumulative number of cases is currently 324,571 and the death toll is 3,709. Marion County reported 387 new cases. Pork County reported 23 new cases. New cases in other counties include Baker (26), Benton (54), Clackamas (320), Clatsop (85), Colombia (55), Couse (39), Crook (42), Curry (6), Deshuts (6). It was 309). ), Douglas (77), Grant (23), Harney (22), Hood River (14), Jackson (149), Jefferson (42), Josephine (70), Klamath (32), Lake (10), Lane ( 381), Lincoln (35), Lynn (227), Malheur (41), Morrow (5), Multnomah (463), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (101), Union (69), Waroua (18), Wasco ( 20), Washington (373) and Yamhill (77). The number of COVID-19 inpatients on Monday was 866, three fewer than on Sunday. Of them, 243 were in the intensive care unit. Throughout the state, 57 adult ICU beds out of a total of 649 (9% availability) are available, and 392 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (9% availability) are available. .. Oregon has received an average of 6,989 COVID-19 vaccines per day in the past week. As of Monday, 2.5 million people in Oregon had completed the vaccine series and 230,221 had at least one vaccination. OHA did not disclose details of the 27 newly reported deaths. Salem Health COVID-19 patients Number of Coronavirus Patients at Salem Health on Monday, September 27: 94: Total number of COVID-19 inpatients.

26: ICU COVID-19 patient.

15: COVID-19 patients wearing ventilators. COVID-19 in numbers As of Monday, September 27, the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health is as follows: 3,709: A person who died of COVID-19.

324,571: Total number of cases of COVID-19.

866: Hospital COVID-19 patient. Oregon COVID-19 by county As of Monday, September 27, the number of cases and deaths tested both positively and presumed is: Baker: 1,831 cases, 24 dead.

Benton: 4,795 cases, 30 dead.

Craccamus: 27,506 cases, 277 deaths.

Clatsop: 2,260 cases, 26 dead.

Colombia: 3,390 cases, 39 dead.

Coos: 4,397 cases, 72 dead.

Crook: 2,249 cases, 39 dead.

Curry: 1,692 cases, 17 people died.

Deshuts: 17,521 cases, 104 people died.

Douglas: 11,044 cases, 207 dead.

Gilliam: 140 cases, 4 dead.

Grant: 889 cases, 9 dead.

Harney: 905 cases, 18 dead.

Hood River: 1,672 cases, 35 dead.

Jackson: 21,483 cases, 271 deaths.

Jefferson: 3,297 cases, 48 ​​dead.

Josephine: 8,843 cases, 175 deaths.

Klamath: 6,696 cases, 95 dead.

Lake: 751 cases, 8 dead.

Lane: 24,978 cases, 256 deaths.

Lincoln: 2,868 cases, 30 dead.

Rin: 11,053 cases, 90 people died.

Malheur: 4,987 cases, 69 deaths.

Marion: 33,757 cases, 401 deaths.

Tomorrow: 1,712 cases, 21 dead.

Multnomah: 52,543 cases, 645 deaths.

Pork: 6,442 cases, 72 dead.

Sherman: 133 cases, 3 dead.

Tillamook: 1,861 cases, 23 dead.

Umatira: 13,107 cases, 129 deaths.

Union: 2,877 cases, 38 deaths.

Warowa: 558 cases, 12 people died.

Wasco: 2,501 cases, 39 people died.

Washington: 35,987 cases, 280 deaths.

Wheeler: 65 cases, 1 dead.

Yan Hill: 7,781 cases, 102 people died. Source: Oregon Health Department

