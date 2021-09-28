Oregon reports an additional 27 COVID-19 deaths, one from CO, and 3,066 new cases over the weekend

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-27 new COVID-19-related deaths were reported over the weekend in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 3,606, the Oregon Health Department reported Monday.

OHA also reported 3,606 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Monday, bringing the state total to 324,571.

The 27 new deaths and 3,606 new cases reported on Monday include data recorded by the county during the three days from Friday, September 24 to Sunday, September 26.

According to the Central Oregon Department of Health, one of the dead was a local Jefferson County resident, the county reporting the 48th.

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 866, three fewer than on Sunday. There are 243 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, which has not changed since Sunday.

There are 57 adult ICU beds out of a total of 649 (9% availability) and 392 adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (9% availability).

September 27, 2021 Beds available (and percentage of staffed beds available) State-wide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU bed available 57 (9%) 21 (6%) 10 (11%) 18 (43%) 2 (3%) 2 (20%) 1 (2%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 392 (9%) 77 (4%) 79 (12%) 92 (14%) 42 (10%) 7 (15%) 44 (10%) 51 (44%)

St. Charles Bend reported 85 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, 14 of whom were in the ICU and 13 were on ventilator. Twelve of the 14 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 69 of the 85 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Do not visit the emergency department for a COVID-19 test unless you need emergency treatment for your symptoms.

Oregon’s emergency department is under heavy burden in response to the current surge in COVID-19.you can Find the test here..

If you have a medical condition that does not require emergency care, contact your healthcare provider. The emergency medical center will also help you get the medical care you need and save the emergency department from the additional burden.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Monday that 5,460 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s immune registries on Sunday. Of this total, 1,239 were administered on Sunday: 302 was the first dose, 231 was the second dose, and 696 was the third dose. The remaining 4,221 was administered the day before, but was registered in the vaccine registry on Sunday.

Currently, the 7-day moving average is 6,989 times per day.

Oregon is currently receiving 2,959,803 Pfizer Communities, 1,899,711 Modanas, and 213,556 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,728,368 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,498,147 have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are tentative and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data will be provided in Oregon’s COVID-19 data Dashboard Updated on Monday.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Monday were Baker (26), Benton (54), Clackamas (320), Kratosop (85), Colombia (55), Couse (39), Crook (42). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (6), Deschutz (309), Douglas (77), Grant (23), Harney (22), Hood River (14), Jackson (149), Jefferson (42), Josephine (70), Klamath ( 32), Lake (10), Lane (381), Lincoln (35), Lynn (227), Malheur (41), Marion (387), Morrow (5), Multnomah (463), Pork (23), Tillamook (23) 11), Umatilla (101), Union (69), Wallowa (18), Wasco (20), Washington (373), Yamhill (77).

Oregon had 1,844 confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on September 24, 1,052 new confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases on September 25, and 710 new confirmed and estimated COVID on September 26. -19 cases were reported.

Note: Additional information on cases and deaths will be sent in an updated news release

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

