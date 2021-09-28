Health
Covid: Younger kids who don’t like jabs more than older students – research
Younger children Covid-19 vaccination One study suggests more than older teenagers.
According to researchers, young people who are less motivated to take vaccines often come from the most socio-economically disadvantaged background and feel less connected to the school community.
In this survey of more than 27,000 students aged 9 to 18 in the UK, half (50%) wanted coronavirus vaccination, 37% undecided, and 13% wanted to opt out. It is suggested that there was.
Researchers have found that just over one-third (36%) of 9-year-olds are willing to have a Covid-19 jab, while 51% of 13-year-olds and 78% of 17-year-olds are at Oxford University, University. At College London (UCL), University of Cambridge.
The findings are after the government announced this month. Extend the Covid-19 vaccination program to everyone between the ages of 12 and 15.
According to a survey conducted at schools in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Merseyside from May to July this year. Covid-19 You are already more likely to opt out of vaccination.
Studies have shown that students who are more hesitant to get a jab are also more likely to spend more time on social media, attending schools in disadvantaged areas, and not equating with the school community.
Researchers are calling for more resources and information to provide to communities and students who are not naturally connected to the school so that young people can feel that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe.
They say that health messages about the safety of vaccines and their effects on children should be shared by trusted sources on social media.
Professor Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said in a briefing at the Science Media Center: A really important group that gives them access to information.
“Of course, they don’t read newspapers or watch broadcast news to access their information, much of it through social media.”
Listen to the Coronavirus Podcast:
“There is some work to be done to improve it,” he added.
Dr. Mina Fazel, a professor at the Association of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Oxford University, said: Than others.
“Therefore, there is not enough evidence that they read the leaflet. It is not always clear if they are listening to the rally at school, so they need to adjust their behavior to what the youth say. I have.
“The young people we talked to say they need to use social media channels. Perhaps celebrity participation may be the route they listen to more.”
She added: “I’m also very interested in how to use TikTok. We open the door to all kinds of influencers (major influencers, minor influencers). These influencers are for providing information in the media. , I would like to know more about these findings. “
According to a survey, the majority of young people who are hesitant to get a vaccine have not yet been determined.
Russell Viner, a professor of childhood and adolescent health at UCL, said: “It’s a big opportunity for us, but it also suggests that there are risks.”
He warned: “Youth are potentially vulnerable to those who push for views that are very strongly opposed to vaccination.”
According to researchers, students who may be vaccinated against young people in different locations, such as soccer fields and shopping centers, feel out of school and seek privacy about their vaccination status. You can improve acceptance.
Professor Weiner said:
“School-based vaccination programs planned in the UK are one way to help reduce these health inequalities, but teens with the least involvement in the school community have the highest levels of uptake. Additional support may be required to achieve this. “
“Scotland provides young people with the ability to stop at vaccination centers. I think this kind of policy, in line with school policy, is the best way to offer choices to all young people.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Health (DHSC) said:
“The school’s immune team can be used to advise young people about the benefits of vaccines.
“We work with the NHS to provide information on every occasion, including partnerships with clinicians who provide film expert advice across social media platforms.”
