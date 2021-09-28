Facebook group prospers to promote ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19





Facebook Became more aggressive When the coronavirus false alarm policy was enforced in the past year.However, the platform remains a popular destination for people discussing how to get and use it. Ibermectin, Drugs commonly used to treat parasites, despite being owned by the Food and Drug Administration Warned people about taking it Treat Covid-19. Facebook has removed a small group dedicated to these discussions. However, recent research shows that dozens more remain. In some of those groups, members are discussing strategies for circumventing social network rules. Media Matters for America, a liberal watchdog group, has found 60 public and private Facebook groups specializing in ivermectin discussions, with a total of tens of thousands of members. Twenty-five groups were closed after the organization flagged the groups as Facebook. The remaining group, reviewed by The New York Times, had approximately 70,000 members. According to data from Facebook-owned social network analysis tool CrowdTangle, groups generate thousands of interactions each day. Facebook said it has banned the sale of prescription medicines such as medicines and medicines across the platform, including advertising. “We will remove content that attempts to buy, sell or donate ivermectin,” Facebook spokeswoman Aaron Simpson said in an email statement. “We also enforce against accounts or groups that violate Covid-19 and vaccine policies, including claims that ivermectin is a guaranteed treatment or a guaranteed prophylaxis. -19 We do not allow advertisements promoting ivermectin as a treatment. “

In some ivermectin groups, admins (people responsible for moderating posts and deciding whether the group is private or public) have given instructions on how to avoid Facebook’s automatic content moderation. .. In a group called Healthcare Heroes for Personal Choice, administrators instructed people to remove or misspelling buzzwords and avoid using syringe emoji. The administrator said of video services such as YouTube and BitChute: “If you want to post a video from your boobs, bit shoot or rumble, hide it in the comments.” Facebook I rarely police the comment section Of posts for false alarms.

Facebook said it widely See the behavior of the administrator When determining if a group violates the rules of the platform, it said, and if the moderator violates the rules, it counts as a strike against the entire group.

The group will also focus its members on alternative platforms with looser content moderation policies. In a Facebook group with more than 5,000 members called Ivermectin vs. Covid, members join the channel of messaging service Telegram to further discuss “the latest good news surrounding this miraculous pill”. I shared the link. “Ivermectin is clearly the answer to solving covid, and the world is awakening to this truth,” the user posted. After the Times contacted Facebook about ivermectin vs. Covid Group, social networks removed it from the platform.

