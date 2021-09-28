People who “cannot fit jeans worn at age 21” are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> If you don’t fit in the jeans you wore at the age of 21, you are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. One of the world’s leading experts on the disease states (Photo: Shutterstock) If you don’t fit in the jeans you wore at the age of 21, you are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes. One of the world’s leading experts on the disease said: Professor Roy Taylor of Newcastle University presented data at the European Diabetes Research Association’s annual meeting on early studies that found that normal-weight people with type 2 diabetes could “achieve remission” by losing weight. I did. sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus It turns out that 8 out of 12 people managed to “get rid of” their condition by losing 10-15% of their weight. Participants who had type 2 diabetes despite having a “normal” body mass index (BMI) were able to reduce liver and pancreatic fat levels. After that, the activity of insulin-producing cells in the pancreas was considered to be restored. Participants followed a weight loss program that included a two-week low-calorie liquid diet. They burned only 800 calories a day in soups and shakes daily and completed three rounds of this program until they lost 10-15% of their body weight. After weight loss was achieved, the scan showed a decrease in liver fat, and 8 out of 12 participants ameliorated type 2 diabetes. This was defined as the blood sugar level was controlled and the patient no longer needed the drug. Professor Taylor said: “Doctors tend to think that type 2 diabetes has a different cause than those who are not overweight. We have shown that when a person of normal weight loses 10-15% of their weight, they have diabetes. Is very likely to get rid of. “ He said the preliminary results “very clearly show that diabetes is not caused by obesity, but by being too heavy for one’s body.” “If you can’t fit in the same size pants right now, you’re at risk of developing type 2 diabetes, even if you’re not overweight, because you’re too fat,” Taylor added. Dr. Lucy Chambers, Head of Research Communications at the British Diabetes Society, who funded the study, said he welcomed the findings, but added that the findings were early. Full results are expected in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/health/people-who-cant-fit-into-jeans-they-wore-aged-21-risk-developing-type-2-diabetes-3398903 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos