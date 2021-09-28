Health
Never be too young for a heart attack
The main reasons for cardiac arrest in young people are stress and related lifestyle factors such as smoking, alcohol abuse, poor diet and sluggish lifestyle.
Published 28.09.21, 08:53 AM
Due to the stressful and busy lifestyle, heart disease is no longer limited to the elderly. And it seems to affect people who are in good shape, muscles, and overall well-everything we’ve been told should keep heart attacks away. When reading about sudden death due to cardiac arrest, the general thread is “premature or premature death” and understands the size of the problem.
To observe World Heart Day on September 29, we can shed some light on those obvious concerns about having a heart attack at a young age and how to prevent it.
More than three-quarters of deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are due to cardiovascular disease, according to documents certified by the World Health Organization (WHO). On average, NCD deaths for people between the ages of 30 and 69 are recorded to amount to about 15 million each year.
There are many reasons to have a heart attack at a young age. It can occur in people of all ages, but one of the main reasons for a heart attack in adolescents is stress and associated life such as smoking, alcohol abuse, poor diet, and sluggish lifestyle. It is a style factor. Although there are certain factors such as family history, age, gender, and uncontrolled genetic factors, high blood pressure and heart attack are closely related to other factors such as obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol levels, and smoking. You need to be careful. But the good news is that you can be confident that you have control over all of this.
Active medical care is the key. A healthy diet to prevent heart disease is to guide the light and protect you from many trials. Below are some tips for preventive medicine.
• Maintain a normal and healthy weight.
• Prepare a colorful platter for your daily meals. It should be rich in seeds such as vegetables, fruits, leafy vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, almonds, flax and chia.
• Balance proper work and life. Be cheerful and happy.
• Make your workout a part of your daily life and lead an active life.
• Perform regular cardiac package or blood pressure monitoring, at least once every three months, and annual health examinations such as lipid profile, semi-annual monitoring of HbA1c, and ECHO / ECG.
• Listen to your body’s signals and respond quickly to them.
It is always advisable to seek appropriate consultation with a qualified dietitian to address personal dietary concerns and to have regular medical examinations as recommended by your doctor.
Life is uncertain, but what is certain is to take precautions and follow what is in our hands. It is under our control to follow a proper diet and maintain an active lifestyle.
Health is an asset. If you cherish this wealth, you will receive the blessings of a fruitful life in the future.
The author is a food technician and nutritionist at the Sasta Sundar YANA Diet Clinic.She is a certified FSSC 22000 Chief Judge
Quick diet tips for a healthy heart
• Eat garlic cloves twice a week on an empty stomach
• Incorporate fiber-rich oats, quinoa, and leafy vegetables into your daily diet
• Dietary fish meet the healthy fat needs of non-vegetarians.Vegetarians can meet quotas with nuts and seeds, or actually trail mix
• Be aware of visible fat and sodium consumption. To keep your heart healthy, use a minimum amount of oil and salt in your daily cooking.
Professional tips: Instead of heating the oil of the kadai for a long time, heat the kadai well before adding the oil.
• Limit the intake of super-processed packaged foods. Please read the nutritional information before purchasing.Low-fat products can have high sugar content, which is equally harmful to health
• Choose healthier cooking methods such as baking, roasting and sauteing.
Note: These are suggestive guidelines. Individual recommendations depend on your personal health history.
