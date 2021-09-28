Influenza vaccine: This year’s influenza vaccination is different





In the future, experts say, there may be influenza vaccines that also protect against new strains of COVID-19.

Washington — The COVID-19 booster shots are very focused, but we are already approaching the flu season. Experts explain that the flu virus mutates much faster than the virus that causes COVID-19, so you need to be vaccinated against the new flu. But last year, influenza levels fell to record lows across the country. In light of this, it urged viewers to ask if this year’s flu vaccine is the same as last year’s shot. question: Has this year’s flu shot batch been updated? Our source: answer: Yes, this year’s flu shot will vaccinate against new strains of flu. What we found: When we talked to Dr. Berry, she explained how experts decide what tensions flu shots cover. “In February, the WHO Commission will meet to determine what to put in the flu vaccine and to understand what was actually circulating in the Southern Hemisphere the previous year,” she said. .. According to Dr. Berry and the CDC, WHO has discovered a new strain of influenza that is prevalent in the Southern Hemisphere. This means that this year’s flu vaccine will be different from last year. As the flu season began and the COVID-19 booster talk continued, I wanted to know if future flu vaccines could combine flu with COVID-19 resistance. That’s certainly possible, as current flu vaccines cover other viruses, according to Dr. Berry. “Since 2009 and the H1N1 pandemic, the vaccine has included influenza strains and influenza strains similar to the H1N1 pandemic strain,” she said. Dr. Berry went on to explain, scientists are working to see if this can also be done with SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, viable combination vaccination is still a long time since approval. WUSA9 turned on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.. Download the app for live newscasts and video on demand now. Download the WUSA9 app to get the latest news, weather and important stories right away. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter. Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

