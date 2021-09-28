What is a brain-eating amoeba?Child dies in Texas after visiting Splash Pad

The child died of a rare infection caused by the so-called brain-eating amoeba. Texas The splash pad he was visiting.

The child, whose identity was kept secret, died on September 11 after being hospitalized for primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) in Arlington. I have written In a press release.Infection is caused by Negrelia FaureliAn amoeba that normally eats bacteria but prefers heat that can enter the body through the nose. Commonly known as “brain-eating amoeba”.

Analysis of water samples taken from Arlington’s Don Mizan Himerpark Splash Pad, which the child visited three times from late August to early September, confirmed the presence of amoebas.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Performed an analysis and determined that the location was likely the source of the child’s infection.

NS Negrelia Faureli Amoebas are commonly found in soils such as lakes, rivers and hot springs, and in warm freshwater. However, it can also be found in poorly maintained and poorly chlorinated pools.

All four Arlington public splash pads passed the annual inspection before the start of the summer season. However, according to records from Don Mizan Himmer Park and the Beacon Recreation Center, employees did not consistently record or perform the necessary water quality tests, such as checking chlorine levels.

All four splash pads are closed and will not reopen by the end of the year.

The city of Arlington assures residents that it will not affect the city’s drinking water supply.

No measurements of chlorination of water were recorded on two of the three dates when the child visited Don Missen Himmer’s Splash Pad.

Records showed that chlorination levels were acceptable two days before the child’s last visit, but the next measurement was recorded the day after the visit, indicating that chlorination levels were below the minimum requirement. ..

News Week We’re asking Arlington Parks and Recreation for comment.

Negrelia Faureli People are usually infected when contaminated water enters the body through the nose. The amoeba then reaches the brain via the olfactory nerve, where it causes PAM, an infection that inflames and destroys brain tissue.

Between 1962 and 2019, the CDC recorded 148 confirmations. Negrelia Faureli Infectious diseases in the United States 4 Of those people.. However, one survivor, an 8-year-old boy, probably suffered a permanent brain injury.

It is unclear why some people are infected with amoeba and others who may have been swimming in the same body of water at the same time are not infected.

Early symptoms such as severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting usually appear about 5 days after infection. This can be followed by confusion, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations. Patients often die within a few days of the first onset of symptoms.

According to the CDC, symptoms are more or less consistent with those of bacterial meningitis, so about 75% of PAM diagnoses are made after death.

However, if the PAM diagnosis is confirmed in time for treatment, A new drug called miltefosine shows promising signs, When used with aggressive measures to combat cerebral edema.

According to the CDC, some drugs have been shown to be effective against infection under laboratory conditions, but in real-world cases they did not have the desired effect.