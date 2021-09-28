Fear of Delta Variants Forces Americans to Vaccine, Research Results





Delta variants are the main reason people decided to vaccinate for Covid-19 this summer, and most people say they will get a booster if they qualify, according to The latest monthly survey on vaccine attitudes by the Kaiser Family Foundation, Released on Tuesday morning. However, studies show that nearly three-quarters of unvaccinated Americans see boosters very differently, and their need indicates that the vaccine is not functioning. increase. This disparity may be relatively easy to convince vaccinated people to line up additional shots, but the need for boosters gives the rest of the unvaccinated people the first shot. It suggests that it can complicate the efforts of public health authorities to persuade them to obtain it. Another point from the Kaiser Family Foundation survey: recent prevention of all carrots hanging to lure hesitant people to get Covid shots, such as cash, donuts, racetrack privileges, etc. More credit for increased vaccination goes to the stick. Almost 40% of newly vaccinated people said they sought a vaccine to increase Covid cases, and more than one-third said they were wary of overcrowding and rising mortality in local hospitals. rice field. “When a theoretical threat becomes a clear and present danger, people are more likely to act to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Drew Altmann, CEO of the Kaiser Family Foundation. increase.

A nationally representative survey of 1,519 people was conducted from September 13 to 22, during a period of rapid increase in Covid’s deaths. In adults of all ages, the job increases the risk of infection. Sweeteners played several roles in getting shots in the arms. One-third of respondents said they were vaccinated to participate in trips and events where shots were needed. Two reasons often said to be important to motivate people who are hesitant to vaccinate-employer obligations (about 20%) and Pfizer-full federal approval of BioNTech vaccine (15%)-are less Did not affect. Seventy-two percent of adults in the survey said they had been vaccinated, at least partially, from 67% in late July. The latest figures from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are even higher, with 77% of the US adult population reporting at least one shot. The most rapid change this month was the immunization rate for Latin Americans. It increased by 12 percentage points from late July to 73 percent of Latino adults who received at least one vaccination. As the racial disparity in vaccinations narrowed, the political disparity became much larger, with 90% of Democrats saying they received at least one vaccination, compared to 58% of Republicans.

Perhaps reflecting pandemic fatigue, about eight in ten adults said that Covid now believes to be a permanent fixture in a healthy environment. Only 14% said they believed that, like polio, most would be eradicated in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/28/health/covid-delta-variant-vaccines-survey.html

