Health
Confirmation: When is the best time to get a flu shot?
According to the CDC, the flu is not completely gone. The peak is usually around January. Therefore, early vaccination may be the key to avoiding illness.
Charlotte, NC — October brings pumpkins, foliage, Halloween costumes, and cool weather.It also begins the beginning of Cold and flu season..
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza, also known as influenza, is not completely gone and its peak season varies from year to year. The flu season usually increases in October, with a fever between December and February.
The United States is still in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, and many are wondering When to get a flu shot..
question:
Is October the best time to get a flu shot?
Our source:
answer:
Yes, Brezier says October is the best time to get a flu shot.
What we found:
According to the CDC, influenza peaks vary from year to year, but suggest that they will be vaccinated by the end of October.
“There are several reasons behind saying that October is probably the best month,” Bregier said. “This is because the flu vaccine lasts for about six months, and the flu season usually begins in November and increases in January and February in December.”
Brezier said flu vaccination in October could protect someone until March, after the usual peak of the flu season.
“It often peaks in January or February,” Brezier said. “But years peaked in March, and years peaked in November.”
With Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Now available to some people, Brezier said It’s safe to combine both shots..
According to the CDC, 55% of North Carolina people and about half of South Carolina people were vaccinated against the flu in 2020.
Contact Meghan Bragg at [email protected] And follow her Facebook, twitter When Instagram..
Verification We are dedicated to helping the public distinguish between disinformation and disinformation. The VERIFY team tracks the spread of stories or claims that need explanation or correction with the help of questions submitted by the audience.Have what you want Verified?? Please send us a text message at 704-329-3600 Or visit /Verification..
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/verify/verify-best-time-flu-shot-october-cold-flu-season-peak/275-9a6c21b6-02ce-4eb5-ba33-144e14896202
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]