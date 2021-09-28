Transgender youth face multiple barriers to healthcare, findings

Piper, a 17-year-old transgender girl, says she knows she’s lucky.

She lives just outside Atlanta and has a supportive family and two rescued leopard geckos, Saturn and Junho. Queer Med, a private gender clinic, is just a short drive away. Two years ago, after a five-month question, she started a hormonal regimen to confirm her gender there — a relatively short wait. The treatment has brought about a major change in Piper’s own perception. “I’m more confident in my body,” she said. (Piper’s family asked her to be identified by her name alone to protect her privacy.)

Things aren’t perfect. Piper still sees a regular pediatrician for her other health needs, but the staff there still sometimes still sometimes use the wrong pronoun or her previous name. Her family’s new insurance plan is unacceptable at QueerMed and will have to be paid at your own expense each time you visit. It’s about $ 150, excluding lab fees.

Georgia is one of the 20 states that introduced legislation banning or limiting gender-verifying treatments for minors this year, so there is always a threat that her care will be unavailable. Piper will leave the South after graduating from high school, concerned about her health and safety. But she knows it can all be much worse. “I’m very lucky,” Piper said. “Many people don’t get the chance.”

According to a recent study in the journal, many disabilities prevent young transgender people from receiving the medical care they need. JAMA PediatricsThese include prejudice and discrimination from the health care system and legal, economic and social obstacles to receiving gender-affirming care. NS 2019 study According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1.8% of high school students in the United States are identified as transgender.