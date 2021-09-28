Singapore Democratic Party Announces Alternative Plans to Work on Covid-19, Health News, Top Stories





Singapore-The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) Health Advisory Board, including Paul Tambyah, an infectious disease expert, has devised an alternative strategy to tackle the pandemic. Part of that plan includes stopping testing of asymptomatic individuals other than contact tracing, allowing Singapore’s medical resources to focus on those in need. It also proposes that the state abolish total closures and restrictions and instead close only the physical buildings where the outbreak occurred. In a statement on Tuesday (September 28), the opposition said, “The task force of multiple government ministries has plagued a lack of coherence and a clear lack of direction in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. There are. “ “This has confused and frustrated Singaporeans. The lack of a clear strategy prevents businesses from planning ahead.” The SDP panel consists of a mix of general practitioners and specialists. The plan consists of eight points covering a variety of topics, including improved medical protocols for dealing with Covid-19 patients and more detailed research on vaccines and preventatives. For example, we suggested setting up a dedicated ambulance hotline for people who test positive and may need urgent transportation to a hospital. Singapore also proposed conducting clinical trials for all Covid-19 vaccines approved by the World Health Organization and potential preventative treatments such as povidone iodine and ivermectin. “This will solve many of the social media swirling questions about alternatives to current vaccination strategies in a clear scientific way at once,” he said. “We felt we really needed a wise plan to show the way,” SDP Chairman Professor Tamber said in a live-streamed Q & A session on Facebook on Tuesday. Professor Tumber was asked various questions during the session. This also includes the idea of ​​removing mask requirements outdoors. A proposal made by Labor lawmaker Jams Lim. Theoretically, he replied that the risk of virus particles staying in the air for extended periods of time would be lower outdoors with more ventilation. Singapore also receives a lot of UV light, which is a very effective disinfectant, he said. “But now the data are inconsistent,” said Professor Tamber, adding that it would be worthwhile to implement a pilot program to study whether this theory really applies.

