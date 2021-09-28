Simple Ayurvedic tips for maintaining a healthy heart and lifestyle





The heart is one of the most important organs of the body, without which the body cannot survive. As the times change, maintaining a healthy heart becomes even more important, with approximately 52% of cardiovascular deaths occurring before the age of 70. Heart attacks have caused serious damage in the last two decades. Heart disease is becoming a leading cause of death worldwide.Read again- World Heart Day 2021: Date, History, Importance, and Everything You Need to Know A heart attack is caused by the deposition of fatty, calcified plaques in the coronary arteries. This obstructs blood flow and is the main reason for a heart attack. Heart disease does not occur overnight and accumulates over the years. Depending on your lifestyle, dietary patterns, exercise, etc. Several factors that can cause a heart attack are high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, diabetes, family history, unhealthy lifestyles such as eating habits, and smoking / drinking. Read again- Influenza and pneumonia jabs may reduce the risk of heart failure, everything you need to know It is very important to prevent the buildup of toxins in the arteries that can result from daily intake of antioxidants. Turmeric (Haldi) curcumin helps improve these endothelial functions. It has a strong anti-inflammatory effect and is a very strong antioxidant. Therefore, taking it daily for years and years will improve the flexibility and volume of the arteries. Read again- World Heart Day 2021: A general myth about heart problems that you should stop believing right away! According to Ayurveda, to maintain a healthy heart and prevent illness, you need to eat a healthy diet in the following ways: include

There are many vegetables and proteins such as mung beans (mung beans), lentils, tofu, millet, rice and barley. They can be beneficial to the diet as they help dissolve toxins and occlusions from the arteries at a fast pace. Loofah (loofah)

Gourd (dudhi)

Ivy gourd (tendli)

Snake gourd (padwal)

pumpkin

Leafy vegetables The combination should be 60% vegetables, 30% protein and 10% carbohydrates. except Sour Foods Heavy digestive foods such as tomatoes, all sour fruits (oranges, pineapples, lemons, grapefruits, all kinds of vinegar) mida, lean meats are difficult to digest and increase cholesterol in the body. Wheat, fermented or fermented foods such as yogurt, alcohol, cheese (especially old and hard).

You can also incorporate this simple home remedy recipe into your daily life by taking it twice daily to maintain a healthy heart.

Mix 1/2 teaspoon ginger juice and 1/2 teaspoon garlic juice with warm water.

Go for a 30-45 minute daily walk that will help change your lifestyle, improve heart function, and lose cholesterol and weight. Following these simple tips will certainly lead to a healthy mind and lifestyle. (Input by Dr. Smita Naram, co-founder of Ayushakti)

..

