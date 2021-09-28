CDC analysis examines COVID cases in counties with and without school mask policies





Youngstown, Ohio (WKBN) – Recent analysis by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Shows that pediatric cases of COVID-19 are reduced in counties where schools are obliged to mask. Of the 520 counties surveyed, 198 had school mask requirements and 322 did not. The numbers looked at cases before and a few weeks after school started. Boardman reviews the 20-day mask policy: the mask stays

Using data from July 1st to September 4th, counties that meet the following criteria were included: (Counties with conflicting school mask requirements were excluded from the analysis): Valid school start date, and known school mask requirements for at least one district

In districts where school mask requirements are known, do all students have uniform mask requirements or no students?

Case data for at least 3 weeks and 7 days from the start of grades 2021-22.In counties with multiple school districts, the median school start date was used Countyes requiring school masks had a significantly higher rate of COVID-19 cases in children after the start of school compared to counties requiring school masks. According to the CDC, the limitations of this study are that the cause cannot be inferred, the case rate includes all children under the age of 18, and may include children out of school (later analysis). (Focus on school-age children), county-level teacher vaccination rates and school test data are not maintained for analysis and the sample size is small, so results may not be generalized.

