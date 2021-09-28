Maine has added over 1,000 new COVID cases in the last three days





The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday that the state had recorded an additional 1,008 infections and 9 deaths associated with COVID-19 since the weekend. According to the main CDC, the latest tally shows that the number of infections is close to 90,000 and the death toll was 1,022. According to the report, the 7-day moving average of daily new cases in Maine has risen from 444 on September 13 to 523 on September 27 in the past two weeks. Main CDC data.. As of January 14, the highest 7-day moving average was approximately 619 new daily cases. As of Tuesday 225 hospitalized According to Dr. Nirav Shah, CDC director in Maine, he is infected with COVID throughout the state, including 70 in the intensive care unit and 33 on the ventilator. more:York Hospital ICU is still full due to local stagnation of COVID pressure In the last 10-12 weeks, more than 90% of people in the COVID ICU have not been fully vaccinated with the virus, according to Shah. Other Coronavirus News: Health Center Shares $ 11 Million With New Funds The federal government said Tuesday that it had awarded more than $ 11 million to 18 health centers in Maine to expand primary care in underserved areas during a coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has acquired a freezer for health centers to store COVID-19 vaccines, purchased mobile vans for better distribution of vaccines, and built, refurbished, or expanded facilities. , Future pandemic. Their money is part of the approximately $ 1 billion that government agencies are awarding nationwide. Supervisors critical of COVID rules test positive A private school director who previously called the COVID-19 restriction a “twisted illness” tested positive for the virus as the infection remained high throughout Maine. Kevin Wood, the director of the Temple Academy, is recovering at home with his wife, who is also infected with the virus. Reported by the morning sentry.. According to the newspaper, school principal Dennis Lafountain returned to work on Monday after being infected with the virus. Lafountain explained her struggles on social media and said her son was also ill. Required tests:York School Require COVID Screening from Unvaccinated Staff She said the school follows the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Private Christian schools enroll approximately 200 students from kindergarten to 12th grade. The phone and email messages left at Kevin Wood at school were not immediately returned. He was critical of restrictions aimed at protecting people from the coronavirus that killed more than 1,000 people in Maine. “When you follow, you tell the kids that this is okay. It’s not. It’s not okay. Keep them away from school, gymnastics, karate, dance, athletics … for what? A few older people To protect … they are very unlikely to die.? Really? “He posted on Facebook last year. He says that those who support the guidelines set by public health professionals are the same as those who “will push children to the brink of harm to save themselves. Twist and get sick.” rice field. The phone and email messages left at Kevin Wood at school were not immediately returned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.seacoastonline.com/story/news/state/2021/09/28/maine-adds-more-than-1-000-new-covid-cases-past-3-days/5898873001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos