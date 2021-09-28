Health
Currently, all counties in Michigan are considered to be at high risk of coronavirus infection.
According to the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 83 counties in Michigan are considered at high risk of coronavirus infection.
The CDC has used a four-level system to assess the risk of community infection since case and positive testing rates began to rise again across the country in late July. High or “real” level counties are recommended to be masked indoors, regardless of vaccination status, while “medium” or “low” infected counties do not necessarily require the same precautions. plug.
As of Tuesday, September 28, the entire state of Michigan was in the top category. That is, the weekly case rate exceeded 100 per 100,000 inhabitants, and / or the positive test rate reached more than 10%.
In recent weeks, the majority of states have been considered “high” risk, but some counties have fallen into lower risk levels for several days / week at a time. A month ago, there were 20 counties with “substantial” risk levels and 1 county with “moderate” risk levels.
Last week, Michigan reported an average of 2,842 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 28 deaths per day, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. This is an increase from 2,110 cases and 20 deaths per day two weeks ago.
The positive COVID test rate rose to 10% in early September, but has since dropped slightly to about 9% on average since then. It’s still higher than the national average, and health officials want the daily average to be less than 5%.
Below is a map showing the transmission levels for each county in Michigan based on CDC standards. Red and orange counties indicate high transmission and substantive, yellow indicates medium transmission, and blue indicates low transmission.
(Can’t see the map? Click? here).
Infection rates are high in 48 states across the country, including Michigan. The exceptions are Connecticut, which has fallen into significant risk, and California, which has taken it one step further to moderate risk levels.
As of Tuesday, approximately 94.6% of counties across the country are at high risk (3,046), with 85 remaining substantial risk, 62 moderate risk and 26 remaining low risk.
Health officials recommend that all individuals wear masks indoors in communities experiencing “high” or “substantial” coronavirus infections. Physical distance, washing hands, and vaccination are additional measures that can help reduce the risk of developing COVID-19 by becoming infected with the coronavirus.
The latest case data used by the CDC is from September 20th to 26th, and the latest test data is from September 18th to 24th. For the latest transmitted data, please visit the following website. CDC Online COVID Data Tracker..
Visit Michigan to find a vaccine near you COVID-19 vaccine website Or go to VaccineFinder.org..
