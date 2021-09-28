There is no place like a house … to track blood pressure-ScienceDaily





According to a preliminary study published today in the American Heart Association’s Hypertension Science, adults who need regular blood pressure tracking to confirm or refute a diagnosis of hypertension can wear it at home, in a clinic, kiosk, or 24 hours a day. I preferred to monitor my blood pressure on my device. Session 2021. The conference is the premier scientific exchange focusing on recent advances in basic and clinical research on the relationship between hypertension and its heart and kidney disease, stroke, obesity, and genetics, effectively 2021 9 It will be held from 27th to 29th of March. ..

According to the American Heart Association, one in two adults in the United States has high blood pressure or hypertension. More than one in three adults with high blood pressure may not know that they have high blood pressure. Hypertension is defined as systolic blood pressure (top number of measurements) above 130 mm Hg or diastolic blood pressure (bottom number) above 80 mm Hg. “Most hypertension is diagnosed and treated based on blood pressure measurements taken in the clinic, but the American Preventive Services Task Force and the American Heart Association have set clinical settings to confirm the diagnosis before starting treatment. It is recommended to take blood pressure measurements outside of. ” Doctor of Medicine Beverly Green, MPH, Kaiser Permanente Washington Institute of Health and Kaiser Permanente Washington Principal Investigator and Family Doctor in Seattle. “Before diagnosing hypertension, it is standard to monitor blood pressure using either home blood pressure monitoring or 24-hour free-action blood pressure monitoring.” A 24-hour portable blood pressure monitor worn day and night for continuous blood pressure measurements is generally considered the “gold standard” for absentee measurements to determine the diagnosis of hypertension. However, blood pressure measured on a home device using a traditional blood pressure arm cuff is a more practical and convenient approach. Green et al. Studyed compliance and acceptability of various blood pressure measurement methods in 510 adults who had high blood pressure but were not diagnosed with high blood pressure. They were participants in a blood pressure check (BP-CHECK) trial to diagnose hypertension. Participants in the study had an average age of 59 years. 75% were non-Hispanic Caucasians, 7% were African Americans, 6% were Asians, 5% were Hispanic Caucasians, and 7% were others. Half were men. The average blood pressure was 150/88 mmHg. None of the participants were taking antihypertensive drugs. Participants were randomly assigned to one of three groups: clinic measurement, home monitoring, or kiosk blood pressure monitoring to determine a new diagnosis of hypertension. People in the clinic measurement group were asked to return to the clinic for at least one additional blood pressure check, as is routinely done when diagnosing hypertension in clinical practice. Homegroups received home blood pressure monitors, were trained to use them, and were asked to measure their blood pressure twice daily, twice each time, for five days, for a total of 20 measurements. The kiosk group was asked to measure blood pressure at a clinic kiosk or a nearby pharmacy for a total of nine measurements, three measurements each for three days. All participants were asked to complete the group-assigned diagnostic regimen within 3 weeks, followed by a 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring. Researchers compared compliance and acceptability of each diagnostic method. They measured monitoring compliance by focusing on the percentage of individuals in each group who completed the assigned measurement method according to the instructions. They measured receptivity with a questionnaire. Researchers have found the following: Overall receptivity was highest in the home-based group, followed by clinics and kiosk groups. 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring was the most unacceptable option.

Participants were least likely to adhere to the kiosk group’s monitoring regimen. Home inspection group adherence was over 90%. More than 87% in the clinic group. Nearly 68% in the kiosk group. 91% of all participants in 24-hour gait monitoring. “Home blood pressure monitoring was the preferred option because it was convenient, easy to do, did not interfere with our daily lives and work, and was perceived to be accurate,” says Green. “Participants reported that ambulatory blood pressure monitoring interfered with daily life and work activities, disturbed sleep, and was unpleasant.” When asked about their preferred diagnostic test regimen, more than half chose home blood pressure monitoring, especially if they were assigned to a home group where almost 80% preferred home monitoring. Green suggests that healthcare professionals provide home blood pressure monitoring to hypertensive patients on a regular basis. This may include providing a home blood pressure monitor, training the patient, collecting and averaging blood pressure measurements over several days.

Story source: material Provided by American Heart Association.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928102219.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos