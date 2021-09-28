Health
Officials: 91% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in unvaccinated Oklahoma
Oklahoma City (KFOR) – As the holidays approach, health officials continue to urge Americans to take precautions against COVID-19.
On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Health Department shows that the state had Since March 2020, 609,737 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 10,127 people have died in Oklahoma as of Monday. This is an increase of 102 deaths since Friday’s data was released.
Although the number of cases remains high, health officials in Oklahoma say the number continues to decline.
According to officials, the number of cases on Monday was 41% less than the peak of the average number of cases for the seven days on August 30.
“Our state continues to make positive progress in responding to pandemics with a reduction in overall case numbers over the past month, breakthrough infections, hospitalizations, and the deployment of booster immunization to eligible populations. I’m looking forward to that, “said the commissioner. Dr. Lancefly of Health. “We are cautiously optimistic about this downtrend and appreciate the state-wide Oklahoman efforts that took us here. But the Oklahomans hope that these trends will continue. It’s important to stay vigilant to ensure. “
Dr. Frey said that 91% of COVID hospitalizations over the last 30 days were unvaccinated, continuing to emphasize the importance of being vaccinated against the virus.
“Data suggest that continued mitigation efforts in Oklahoma have succeeded in reducing the COVID-19 epidemic, especially our vaccination efforts,” Dr. Frey said. “But there is still work to be done to protect our community from widespread infections and the emergence of new variants. If you are qualified and have not yet been vaccinated, get vaccinated as soon as possible. Our vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective and strong against serious illness, hospitalization and death. In the last 30 days, 91% of hospitalizations have been unvaccinated. It happened in people. The best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community is to get vaccinated. “
In addition to getting the initial dose of the vaccine, qualified Oklahoman can get booster shots to enhance protection against the virus.
Studies have shown that after vaccination with these initial vaccines, the defense against the virus may decline over time, according to the CDC.
“COVID-19 vaccination for adults over the age of 65 is still effective in preventing serious illness, but recent data show that vaccination is effective in preventing infectious diseases and mild illnesses with symptoms. New evidence also suggests that vaccine efficacy against COVID-19 infection has diminished over time among healthcare and other front-line workers. This diminished effect may be due to a combination of diminished protection over time after vaccination (such as diminished immunity) and increased infectivity of the delta variant. ” The CDC website states.
FDA approval The CDC has approved an emergency use authorization for a single booster immunization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain eligible individuals.
The CDC recommends that the following individuals receive booster shots:
- People over the age of 65 and residents of long-term care facilities are required to take booster shots.
- People aged 50-64 Fundamental medical condition You need to receive a booster shot.
- 18-49 years old Fundamental medical condition You may receive booster shots based on your individual interests and risks.
- People aged 18-64 years who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection due to occupational or institutional settings may receive booster shots based on their personal interests and risks.
Booster doses should be given at least 6 months after the completion of a major series of vaccinations for an individual, according to FDA and CDC guidance. No confirmation of high risk is required, and patients may prove their eligibility at the time of their appointment.
EUA currently applies only to Pfizer vaccines. The CDC and FDA will continue to evaluate the data and make recommendations for booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
