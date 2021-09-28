Health
19 cases in COVID-Ottawa: lowest number of days in a month, increased ICU admission
According to Ottawa-Ottawa Public Health, an additional 16 people in Ottawa are COVID-19 positive, with the lowest number of cases reported per day since late August.
To date, OPH has reported cases confirmed in 29,734 laboratories of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, with 595 deaths from pandemics in the city.
The number of active cases plummeted on Tuesday as the number of resolved cases soared. Hospitalization has increased to the highest level since June, and ICU admission has reached the highest level since May.
Usually, the number of cases per day on Tuesday is small.
One new COVID-19 Outbreak Declared at a local school. Briar Green Public School has two student cases associated with the outbreak.
Health officials reported throughout the state Another 466 new cases of COVID-19.. An additional 11 Ontarians have died from the virus, including two who died more than a month ago, and currently 819 existing cases are believed to have been resolved.
Around the area, the Ontario Public Health Service reported 22 new cases. Of these, 7 in Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 5 in Hastings Prince Edward, 3 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, 2 in Leeds, Glenville & Lanark, and 5 in Renfrew County. ..
Public Health Ontario added 31 new cases to Ottawa’s total on Tuesday. OPH numbers often differ from Ontario public health numbers. This is because the two health organizations take data from their daily snapshot reports at different times of the day. The total number of cases in Ottawa’s Ontario Public Health is 29,717, one less than OPH reported on Monday.
Ottawa’s Key COVID-19 Statistics
Ottawa is now Step 3 of the Ontario Resumption Roadmap schedule.
Ottawa Public Health Data:
-
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (September 20th to September 26th): 33.9 (decreased from 36.5)
-
Ottawa positive rate (September 20-26): 2.3%
-
Number of reproductions (7-day average): 0.98
Propagation values greater than 1 indicate that the virus has spread and that each case has infected multiple contacts. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slow.
If not vaccinated
Health Minister Christine Elliott said that for 466 new cases reported throughout Ontario on Tuesday, 347 were completely unvaccinated or unvaccinated, and 119 were fully vaccinated. They say they are people.
According to Elliott, 37 out of 315 people in Ontario who are hospitalized for COVID-19 have been fully vaccinated, including 8 out of 180 patients in the ICU. The remaining patients are not completely vaccinated or their condition is unknown.
Ottawa public health data suggest that unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents.
Ottawa COVID-19 Vaccine
Ottawa Public Health will update the vaccine number on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of Monday:
-
Single dose (12 years and older) Ottawa residents: 814,628
-
Double dose (12 years and older) Ottawa resident: 764,031
-
Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 88%
-
Percentage of fully vaccinated population over 12 years old: 83%
-
Total dose received in Ottawa: 1,417,102
* The total dose received does not include the dose sent to the pharmacy or primary care clinic, but statistics for Ottawa residents who received one or two doses include somewhere in Ontario. Includes people with vaccinated Ottawa zip codes.
Active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday was 412, down from 463 active cases on Monday.
Ottawa Public Health reported 67 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of cases of coronavirus resolved in Ottawa is 28,727.
The number of active cases is the total number of cases confirmed by the COVID-19 test minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. The case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.
Hospitalization of Ottawa
There are 17 hospitals in the Ottawa area suffering from COVID-19-related illnesses on Tuesday, up from 15 on Monday. The last hospitalization was so high in mid-June.
There are 8 to 10 people in ICU. Since May, ICU admission has not been double digits in Ottawa.
Age category of inpatients:
-
0-9: 0
-
10-19: 0
-
20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)
-
30-39: 1
-
40-49: 3 (3 in ICU)
-
50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)
-
60-69: 4 (2 in ICU)
-
70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)
-
80-89: 0
-
90 years and over: 1
COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category
-
0-9 years: 3 new cases (2,634 cases in total)
-
10-19 years old: 4 new cases (3,910 in total)
-
20-29 years old: Zero new cases (6,702 cases in total)
-
30-39 years old: 4 new cases (4,578 cases in total)
-
40-49 years: 3 new cases (3,897 in total)
-
50-59 years old: 1 new case (3,455 cases in total)
-
60-69 years old: Zero new cases (total 2,036 cases)
-
70-79 years: 1 new case (1,120 cases in total)
-
80-89 years: Zero new cases (867 cases in total)
-
90 years and over: Zero new cases (532 cases in total)
-
Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total)
Change of concern
Ottawa Public Health Data:
-
Total number of cases of Alpha (B.1.1.7): 6,846
-
Beta (B.1.351) total case: 513
-
Total gamma (P.1) Case: 55
-
Total Delta (B.1.617.2) Case: 645
-
Concerns / total mutant strains of mutant cases: 10,160
-
Mutation / mutation-related death: 103
* OPH should treat VOC and mutation trends with caution as the time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis varies following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Note that there is. Test results may be completed in batches, and data modifications or updates may change the number of cases that may differ from past reports.
Cases of COVID-19 around the area
-
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 New Cases
-
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 5 New Cases
-
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three New Cases
-
Leeds, Glenville & Lanark District Health Units: Two New Cases
-
Renfrew County and District Health Units: 5 New Cases
COVID-19 Outbreak
Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks and community outbreaks at Ottawa facilities.
Community outbreak:
-
Social Event-Private: One Occurrence
Current schools and childcare spaces:
-
La Coccinelle-Des Sentiers (September 6th)
-
Aladdin Childhood Service-St. Anne (September 13)
-
Marius-Barbocatric Elementary School (September 14th)
-
Claudel High School (September 17th)
-
Pierre Elliott Trudeau Catholic Elementary School (September 17th)
-
St. Paul High School (September 17th)
-
St. Caterite Kakuwisa Elementary School (September 17th)
-
Montfort Catholic Elementary School (September 19th)
-
Child and Youth Service MIFO-Orleans (September 19th)
-
Joan of Ark Academy (September 21st)
-
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Elementary School (September 21st)
-
Samuel-Genest Catholic High School (September 22nd)
-
Queen Elizabeth Public School (September 22nd)
-
St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (September 22nd)
-
Apostle St. John Elementary School (September 23)
-
La Vérendrye Catholic Elementary School (September 24)
-
St. Benedict Elementary School (September 24th)
-
Briar Green Public School (September 27) New arrival
Healthcare and aggregate settings with outbreaks:
-
Group home 2021-09-13 (September 13)
-
Residence St. Louis – Units 1C, 2AB, 2C (September 16th)
-
Peter D. Clark Long Term Care Home (September 19th)
-
Elizabeth Bruyère Hospital – 6NS Floor rehabilitation unit (September 21st)
..
|
2/ https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/covid-19-hospitalizations-up-on-tuesday-to-highest-level-since-mid-june-1.5603396
