What’s normal: How to handle things like gatherings with friends in Covid-19

When 34-year-old Carol Moore and her family moved from Grant Park to Alpharetta, pregnant mothers aged 13 and 8 were worried about the transition. “Obviously, every time we move, there are changes to adjust,” Moore said. “But considering COVID, things get even more difficult. My kids wear masks for the first time to meet people and no one in the area really knows, so they’re healthy, especially since the 36th week of pregnancy. And safety is very important. “

As the new school year begins, children make new friends, receive playdates and party invitations, and interact more directly with each other than they did more than a year ago. This is a great focus on how COVID is changing social norms and how it can support a child’s emotional development as we all continue to navigate the changing landscape. I think this is an opportunity.

Teach your child how to show respect and at the same time stay safe.

Many of our typical greetings, such as handshakes and hugs, are off limits due to COVID, but there are ways to show that you are happy to meet someone while keeping a distance. “The important thing is to teach children to respect others through an example,” says Lisa Long, founder of Georgia Etiquette School. “Parents must teach their children to follow the rules and pay attention to the feelings, wishes and traditions of others.” Eye contact is a great way to show respect and can be achieved from a safe social distance for a long time. I have a note. “Also make sure you know that your child is okay to leave,” says Long. If you need to cough or sneeze, it’s not rude to leave and make some distance between yourself and others.

This is a great opportunity to look at other cultures, greet others, and look for ideas on how to show respect without getting too close. It may be a fun way to create a new tradition for your family. Avital K. Cohen, Psy.D. Peachtree Pediatric Psychology practitioners encourage children to use language as well as body language. Help your child express himself with a greeting such as “I am very happy to meet you.” Or “I don’t know if you can say, but I’m laughing under my mask.”

Asking personal questions that keep your family healthy is perfectly acceptable!

Asking someone about the status of vaccination can be tricky, but “it’s definitely a must before planning a playdate,” says Long, accredited by the American School of Protocol.

“If you find it strange to bring it out, give a little speech before asking a question,” says Cohen. “You can say: We are all doing what we think is best for health and safety. I am trying to do my best for my child, so of your family I’m asking about the vaccination status. “

Most people are willing to share this information as they are on the same boat as you. Think of this in line with other safety facts, such as home firearms and food allergies. You can also decline the invitation if you are uncertain about the answers you get.

Get rid of drama and stress by talking to your child about social interactions before you leave home.

“Children need to meet other children for proper social and emotional growth,” says Cohen. Think about what kind of play days and social interactions you are accustomed to, and then take the time to explain to your child what to do in a particular scenario, along with explanations of age-appropriate reasons.

“Children are anxious for direction,” says Long. “This is an opportunity to help your child prepare. I always say: Preparation is a promotion.” Before arriving at the park, ask your child when to wear a mask and when it’s okay to take it off. Please tell. Show how close you should be to others with your family.

“We are fortunate to live in a warm climate, which allows us to play a lot outdoors,” says Cohen. For example, when you meet friends at school or when you meet your family. “This helps prevent grandma from getting sick.” She also suggests social pods or “quartering” with some families working on COVID prophylaxis as well as your family. increase. This will increase the number of social connections you have while you are still focused on health.

Take time to discuss your feelings and actively tackle difficult things.

COVID is a generation-defining event, but it’s not the only moment you can remember, like 9/11, it’s chronic. “So it’s not about how we’re going to recover, it’s about how we deal with it,” says Cohen. “Modeling is also important. As parents, we have our own emotions, so don’t forget to handle your own emotions so that you can best support your child during this time. Please. “

The good news is that children are resilient. “Expressing things constructively can give children positive power,” she says. For example, if you say, “I wear a mask to prevent others from getting sick,” you can keep young children wearing the mask for a long time so that they don’t feel negative about the rules. ..

Accepting to talk about emotions that are uncomfortable for all parents is also important for the long-term emotional health of the child. Books can be a great tool to support these conversations. Inform your child that it’s okay to discuss what they’re missing or sad. “It’s your role as a parent to suggest solutions and help them mention what they’re excited about right now,” says Cohen.

The pandemic continues to amaze us, but it’s important to remember that connecting with others is, in effect, the key to raising an emotionally and socially well-tuned child in the mask or outside. It is important.

-Taribenjamin