Elderly people with type 1 diabetes are more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than young people

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio Adults with type 1 diabetes are significantly more likely to be hospitalized if infected with COVID-19 than children. Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & metabolism.. In the analysis of People with type 1 diabetes When COVID-19 was identified, adults over the age of 40 were about 4.2 times more likely to be hospitalized than adolescents under the age of 18.

“Age over 40 is a risk factor for patients with type 1 diabetes and COVID-19, and children and young adults are experiencing milder illness and a better prognosis.” Carla Demeterco-Berggren, MD, PhDAssociate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics, Department of Pediatric Endocrinology, University of California, San Diego, San Diego’s Lady Children’s Hospital Diabetes Clinic, told Healio. “To reduce the risk of getting COVID-19, you should follow public health recommendations such as wearing masks and vaccinations.” CarlaDemeterco-Berggren Demeterco-Berggren et al. Conducted a cross-sectional study of patients with type 1 diabetes and identified COVID-19 at 56 endocrinology sites in the United States from April 2020 to March 2021. Data were obtained from 44 pediatric sites and 12 adult sites. Hospitalization for COVID-19 included ICU admission or inpatient treatment. Patients who were not hospitalized were those who were seen in an outpatient clinic or ED, or who were being cared for at home. This study was sponsored and coordinated by the T1D Exchange Quality Improvement Collaborative. Elderly people are more likely to be hospitalized A study cohort of 767 people with type 1 diabetes and COVID-19 (mean age 22.4 years, 52% female) was divided into three age groups: 18 years or younger (n = 415) and 19-40 years (n = 247). Was done. ) And over 40 years old (n = 105). The oldest group had a higher proportion of patients admitted with COVID (47%) compared to adults under the age of 18 (20%) and adults aged 19-40 (16%). NS <.001). Of adults over the age of 40, 28% showed adverse consequences such as death. Diabetic ketoacidosis Or compared to severe hypoglycemia, 21% of children and 17% of children aged 19-40 (NS <.001). After adjusting for gender, HbA1c, race and ethnicity, insurance type and comorbidities, adults over 40 were significantly more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than patients under 18 (adjusted). Done OR = 4.2; 95% CI, 2.28-7.83). There were no significant differences in adverse results between age groups. “Our data are consistent with previous evidence that hospitalization is rare in children and young adults and increases after age 40,” said Demeterco-Berggren. “Patients with type 1 diabetes and COVID-19 are more likely to be hospitalized than patients without diabetes, and age has been previously reported to be the most important factor.” Highly likely to be hospitalized for minorities The likelihood of hospitalization was high in all participants with high HbA1c (OR = 1.46; 95% CI, 1.35-1.58; NS <.001). Non-Hispanic black and Hispanic patients, as well as patients of other ethnic groups, were more likely to be hospitalized than white patients (OR = 3.46; 95% CI, 2.42-4.99; NS <.001). The presence of comorbidities was associated with an increased risk of hospitalization (OR = 3.09; 95% CI, 2.15-4.47; NS <.001). People with high HbA1c were also more likely to have adverse consequences (OR = 1.5; 95% CI, 1.37-1.66; NS <.001), Non-Hispanic Blacks, Hispanics, or Other Non-Hispanic Whites (OR = 3.31; 95% CI, 2.17-5.09; NS <.001) and patients with comorbidities (OR = 1.61; 95% CI, 1.07-2.44; NS <.05). Demeterco-Berggren is a multicenter study to understand how age and modifiable risk factors affect the prognosis of COVID-19 to prevent and mitigate the adverse outcomes of patients with type 1 diabetes. He said further research, including research, is important. For more information: Carla Demeterco-Berggren, MNS, PhNSCan be reached with [email protected]..

